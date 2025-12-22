Key Account Manager
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe / Säljarjobb / Solna Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna
2025-12-22
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe i Solna
, Stockholm
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Key Account Manager
Are you ready to make an impact in global aviation sales? Do you thrive on building strong partnerships and driving results? Join us as a Leisure Key Account Manager and help shape the future of SAS! This role will focus on our Nordic Leisure market with a specific focus on the charter business.
Challenges you will work on:
As a Leisure Key Account Manager in our Global Sales team, you'll be at the heart of our commercial success. You will manage a large portfolio of strategic partners and secure win-win negotiations for long-term growth. You'll combine curiosity, collaboration, and data-driven insights to deliver profitable volumes and create winning partnerships with our customers. In short-you make things happen, and our partners respect you for it.
Your Mission:
• Drive profitable volumes and step-change performance in the indirect channel.
• Secure long-term partnerships within both the charter market and scheduled traffic, winning additional commitment, living and breathing the SAS sales methodology.
• Act as a true SAS Ambassador-be visible, engaged, and influential both online and in person.
• Lead with thought leadership: adapt to global market trends, stay ahead in distribution, sustainability, and strategic enablers while sharing your knowledge with others.
• Create and execute market and account plans that exceed strategic goals.
• Educate customers, ensuring SAS products are front and center, and act fast when challenges arise.
• Use your commercial data literacy to turn insights into action and take smart risks within our frameworks.
• Be the voice of the customer through CRM engagement and market intelligence.
• Collaborate, share best practices, and continuously improve with your peers and partners.
The Team:
You will be part of a high-performing and specialized Nordic sales team composed of talented professionals from various backgrounds. Our team values collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. We support each other and thrive on creating a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone can succeed.
To be successful, we believe you have / are:
• A driven, performance-hungry professional with proven commercial delivery.
• Curious, coachable, and eager to learn.
• A natural owner who delivers on targets and promises.
• Agile and comfortable with change in a fast-paced environment.
• Data literate with the ability to turn insights into action.
• Proficiency in Excel (moderate level)
• Strategic thinker who advances SAS's goals.
Experience:
• Proven commercial experience.
Other Requirements:
• Authorization to work in the relevant geography.
• Willingness to travel domestic and internationally.
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
Additional Information
* Deadline for application: 19/01/2026. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
* This position is based in Stockholm and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager.
Come and fly with us!
Christmas holidays: Due to the Christmas holiday period, please note that response times may be longer than usual. We will get back to you as soon as possible. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3830-43859786". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe Arbetsplats
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS Kontakt
Kevin Brunnberg 00000000 Jobbnummer
9660455