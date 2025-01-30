Kayakcenter Support Position
Sweden Archipelago Events AB / Rese- och trafikjobb / Vaxholm Visa alla rese- och trafikjobb i Vaxholm
2025-01-30
, Värmdö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sweden Archipelago Events AB i Vaxholm
Are you passionate about the outdoors and love working with people? We're looking for a part-time team member to support our kayak tour operations! This is a great opportunity for students or anyone who enjoys being around the water and helping guests have an unforgettable experience. The position is available immediately, so you can start right away!
Responsibilities:
Assist in preparing guests for their tours
Welcome and guide guests before they start their tours
Maintain and organize our kayakcenter
Help with simple cleaning tasks to keep our space inviting
Key skills and requirements:
Communicative English, Swedish is a plus, and French/German would be a bonus!
Prior kayaking experience is required
Interest in water sports or other outdoor activities like hiking is appreciated
Physical stamina - you'll be on your feet and may need to paddle and help our guides on the water
A positive attitude and a passion for great customer service
Availability to work on weekends Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16
E-post: joinourteam@kanotcenter.com Arbetsgivare Sweden Archipelago Events AB
(org.nr 556980-6861), https://kanotcenter.com/
Resarövägen 10 (visa karta
)
185 51 VAXHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Skärgårdens Kanotcenter Jobbnummer
9136250