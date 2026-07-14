Junior Web Developer
Shiningstar AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Shiningstar AB i Södertälje
About the Role We are looking for a Junior Web Developer who is eager to learn, grow, and contribute to real projects. This role is perfect for someone who has recently completed studies, a bootcamp, or has basic experience in web development and wants to build a strong foundation in a professional environment. You will work closely with senior developers and designers, gaining hands-on experience with modern tools and workflows. Key Responsibilities Assist in developing and maintaining web applications Build responsive user interfaces using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript Support integration of APIs and backend services Test, debug, and improve existing features Collaborate with the development team in daily tasks and planning Learn and adopt new technologies as needed Requirements Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript Understanding of at least one frontend framework (React, Vue, or Angular) Familiarity with Git or other version control tools Interest in learning backend technologies (Node.js, PHP, .NET, etc.) Good communication skills in English Merits (Nice to Have)Experience from school projects, internships, or personal coding projects Basic understanding of UI/UX principles Knowledge of databases (SQL or NoSQL) Familiarity with responsive design and accessibility Personal Qualities We believe you are: Curious and eager to learn A problem-solver with a positive attitude Able to work both independently and in a team Organized and willing to take responsibility for your tasks What We Offer Opportunities for training and skill development Flexible working hours Hybrid work possibilities A friendly and supportive team environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-13
E-post: shiningstarab.se@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Shiningstar AB
(org.nr 559429-7334)
Köpmangatan 1 Lgh 1601 (visa karta
)
151 71 SÖDERTÄLJE Kontakt
javed anwar Shiningstarab.se@gmail.com 046767407976 Jobbnummer
10002439