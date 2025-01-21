Junior Venture Analyst
2025-01-21
Junior Venture Analyst
Are you passionate about innovation and sustainability? Do you excel in analyzing market trends and identifying strategic opportunities? Do you have a deep interest in how to value Scania's green assets and in making the future of Scania Circular? Then you should join us at Scania Ventures, where you will be playing a vital role in shaping the future of sustainable transport.
Scania's corporate venture-building function seeks an analyst to support and guide our start-ups, with a strong sustainability, mobility, and logistics focus.
About us
Everyone working at Scania is united by a common purpose: Driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. We know that the transport industry must change, and it's a change we want to lead. Scania's continuous transformative work within circularity, electrification and autonomy shows commercial ideas, powerful insights and competencies that make real change happen. In order to drive this shift, one of the key capabilities is to develop a deep understanding of the financial drivers of the circular economy and of the future value of our green assets.
Ventures and New Business at Scania have a key role in driving the shift and contributing to this vision. We develop and deliver new businesses, supporting Scania's long-term growth and profitability ambitions. At Ventures and New Business, we develop complementing solutions to our core and build new growth through ventures and investments that strengthen and support our acceleration, driving the shift. We want to engage and inspire our entire organization to create results together with us, and collaboration and entrepreneurial spirit are part of our culture and what makes us successful. Within Ventures and New Business, we have several entities focusing on asset management with the aim of securing a long term value based on a circular business model, optimized from an economic and environmental perspective.
The Venture Analyst role
You will also work closely with our other early phase ventures within circularity to analyse and support the development. Your insights and recommendations will be a critical part of driving these entities into full scale operations in the nearby future. You will be working in a team with other dedicated team members focusing on driving the shift towards a sustainable future.
Your key tasks may vary over time but will include:
* Conducting detailed analysis of the expected future value of our green assets and propose investment decisions based on the analysis.
* Preparing residual value memos for the Venture Board asset management decisions.
* Analyzing financial data and creating business cases linked to the Circular economy.
* Be part of cross-functional workstreams to support venture growth and gather new insights, explore and identify value-creation possibilities
Are you our ideal candidate?
We are seeking a detail-oriented and analytical individual with a passion for innovation and sustainability and with a strong interest in understanding what drives the circular future value of our assets. You should be comfortable working in a rapidly evolving environment and remain composed under pressure. Previous experience in management consulting, venture capital, or business development is preferred.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in finance, business, economics, or a related field
Proficiency in financial modeling and analysis
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
Passion for innovation and sustainability
Preferably, you have experience in transport and logistics and are adept with technology
You have a proactive and problem-solving mentality combined with high strategic capabilities and strong skills in software applications
For Scania and Ventures and New Business, diversity and inclusion is a strategic necessity. We seek to recruit employees of all genders and backgrounds with the widest possible range of skills, knowledge and experiences.
What we offer
We offer you the chance to be part of a strong team that is focused on reaching Scania's targets and truly driving the shift to a sustainable transport system. With the opportunities of the current transformative changes within the transport industry, we are on a very exciting journey. This is the right time to join us!
Information and application
We are working on an ongoing selection and your application should include your cv and graduation certificate and be sent in no later than 22nd November 2024.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is one of Sweden's largest companies and offers trucks and buses for heavy transport in combination with a wide range of product-related services. Our mission is to drive the transition to a sustainable transport system by developing safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for both people and our planet. Today, Scania have around 50,000 employees in around 100 countries. Så ansöker du
