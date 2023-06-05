Junior UI Designer
2023-06-05
As a UI designer, you will be one of the guardians of the overall user experience of our product. Your primary focus will be on creating visually stunning interfaces. Collaborating with the product development team, you will contribute to designing new concepts for flows and functionality to enhance our core product.
Join us in designing a new, innovative design system and setting guidelines and best practices that will streamline collaboration between designers, developers, and stakeholders. To enhance your design skills and improve your work, you will closely collaborate with the design lead. Conducting user tests and interviews with focus groups, you will validate and refine your designs. Additionally, you will have full access to our analytics tools, empowering you to make data-driven decisions.
Responsibilities:
• Be part of shaping the visual identity of the brand.
• Extend and establish a comprehensive design system.
• Create easy-to-use templates and inspiring guidelines.
• Visualize concepts and solutions through sketches, prototypes, and blueprints.
• Collaborate with stakeholders, designers, and developers to create intuitive, user-friendly software.
Who are we looking for?
We want someone who's self-driven, absolutely passionate about white space, and shades of colors, and gets how beautiful designs can make a UI super intuitive, simple, and just plain fun to use. We firmly believe that how a product feels is just as important as how it looks.
• You'll likely be at the beginning of your career, but it would be a bonus if you had some examples of small projects, assignments, or even your own personal ideas to show us."
• It's important that you've got the right education and can confidently work in English. Knowing Swedish is even better.
• You should be familiar with the design tool Figma or Axure.
• And of course, we want to see your awesome portfolio that shows off how your creative work has made a real impact on the user experience. It's gotta be sweet!
What we provide:
• You will be part of a design team, learning and gaining insights from an experienced design lead and senior designer. They will serve as mentors, helping you grow and enhance your design skills
• An International and open working atmosphere with colleagues from many nationalities
• To be in the lead of a fast-growing company.
• Plenty of space for initiative and the ability to grow your own skills and experience.
• Awesome colleagues and a social working environment.
• Hybrid working, but with a team that also enjoys meeting up IRL and having a Friday beer or Monday breakfast at the office found centrally in Stockholm.
• To be a part of a product team who cares deeply for our customers.
You will be surrounded by a talented, ambitious, and curious team who loves to listen, discuss ideas, and help in any way they can. We are a diverse team consisting of people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds. At Keystone, you will both give and receive tasks from others. Collaboration is crucial.
Our Company
Keystone is trusted by more than 110 million unique prospective students every year to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.
In turn, Keystone helps over 5 750 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll students in more than 190 countries, across 460 student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Recruit.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany, and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of more than 500+ employees. We are a vibrant and talented group of global citizens with a true passion for education and technology, and our vision is to help everyone in the world find the right education.
