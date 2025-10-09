Junior Technical Sales Manager - Carbon & Graphite Scandinavia
Location: Flexible within Scandinavia, preferably near Stockholm or Landskrona
The role
As a Junior Technical Sales Manager, you will be part of our international sales team and get a unique opportunity to grow into a technical sales role. You will work closely with customers in industries such as glass, wind power, hydropower, aluminum smelting, precious metals, and fuel cells.
With the support of experienced colleagues, you will quickly take on responsibility and contribute to developing our business. Your main tasks will include:
• Build and maintain strong relationships with both new and existing customers in the industrial and power sectors.
• Prospect and visit customers to understand their needs and provide technical advice and added value. It is expected for the candidate to be interested in technical analysis and discussions.
• Drive the sales of Carbon & Graphite Product Portfolio in Scandinavia, working in collaboration with the C&G internal sales and engineering team.
• Register, update and maintain all opportunities and tenders in CRM to assure reliable data for reporting, in collaboration with the back-office colleague in Stockholm.
• Report periodically the commercial action plan to the Sales Director C&G and other internal stakeholders.
The position involves frequent travel across Scandinavia (and in the future, possibly the Baltics) to stay close to customers. Your base can be home office, but preferably near Stockholm or Landskrona where we also have a Sales Offices.
Travelling time, expected rate : 30% home/office; 70 % Others - Short term stays.
Who are you?
We are looking for a junior profile - perhaps you have worked a couple of years in technical sales, service, or industrial production, and are now ready for the next step.
We believe you have:
A technical background, preferably in
• Electro-mechanical
• Material science
• Chemical engineering
Basic understanding of motors and industrial processes.
Fluency in Swedish and English (additional Scandinavian languages are a plus).
Lots of energy, a social personality, and a strong desire to develop within sales.
Why Wabtec?
Wabtec is a global American corporation with revenues of over 11 billion USD (2024). We consist of many specialized entities worldwide, and in this role, you will join our Carbon & Graphite team. Our production sites are located in Belgium, Germany, and Slovakia - giving you the chance to work closely with international colleagues.
We offer:
A unique opportunity for a junior candidate to grow into a technical sales role.
The chance to travel and develop the market across Scandinavia.
An international work environment focused on innovation and sustainability.
Flexibility and a healthy work-life balance.
Are you full of energy, curiosity, and eager to grow in an international environment?
