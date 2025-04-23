Junior Software Developer - Radio Synchronization
2025-04-23
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
The Synchronization section is part of the Product Engineering Group Control Software (PEG CSW) within Product Engineering Unit Radio Software (PEU RU SW). In PEU RU SW we work with end-to-end product development and deliver the SW executed on the Radio units within the Ericsson portfolio. We strive to be the most competitive Radio R&D unit.
We are now looking for a newly graduated developer to strengthen our Control SW team in the Network Synchronization domain. The Synchronization section consists of two proficient teams responsible for configuring and optimizing synchronization driver solutions on Ericsson 5G Radio products. During 2025 we will also start addressing the synchronization challenges of future 6G networks.
You will work in the HW-close SW domain as part of a cross-functional team which participates in all phases of the product development cycle - product definition, architecture, design, implementation, code review and verification. In addition, you will have opportunities to take on roles with leadership or operational responsibilities, such as the scrum master or operative product owner (OPO) role.
We are looking for a passionate developer with a strong interest in both software design and verification, and who really wants to make a difference to secure and celebrate the 5G success with us!
What you will do:
• Develop solutions for Ericsson Radio System Products for 5G and onwards.
• Software development in C in the embedded software level close to hardware.
• Manual and functional verification on Ericsson Radio products.
• Develop automated test cases and test suites using JCAT.
• Be part of an XFT which has E2E feature responsibility.
• Contribute to continuous improvements of products and processes.
The skills you bring:
• A degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications, Engineering Physics or similar.
• Deep knowledge in C and/or Java.
• Knowledge in hardware and an interest in embedded software development.
• Knowledge in the agile process and willingness to work in an agile organization.
• A strong drive for knowledge sharing and learning.
• Good communication skills and proficiency in English. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-28
