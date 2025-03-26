Junior Research fellow within Sustainable regional development
Nordregio / Samhällsvetarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla samhällsvetarjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordregio i Stockholm
Join Nordregio - A Leading Nordic Research Institute
Nordregio is currently seeking to expand its capacity by adding a new Junior Research Fellow to the team. In particular, we are looking for candidates with an educational background and/or experience in social sciences and with knowledge and interest in one or more of the following fields:
Innovative and resilient regions
Sustainable rural development
Sustainable cities and urban planning
Relevant topics: e.g. energy, housing, planning, governance, transport, green transition, inclusion, skills, digitalization, health, food, etc. - which have relevance for sustainable regional development.
Requirements
The position as Junior Research Fellow requires a master's degree (300 ECTS) or equivalent and preferably a few years of work experience in a relevant field. The degree should be in a social science discipline aligned with at least one of the research fields above; economics, political science, sociology, geography, planning or similar).
Flexible and creative with an interest in developing new skills and knowledge in different topics.
The geographic scope of your fields of interest includes the Nordic countries as well as pan-European perspectives.
Thorough with strong analytical skills and the ability to take a creative approach to complex problems.
Highly motivated with the ability to work independently, as well as the skills to work effectively in a cooperative research environment.
Well-developed communication skills including the ability to network and work collaboratively with a range of stakeholders and partner organisations.
Ability and willingness to contribute to Nordregio's commitment to fostering a supportive and equitable workplace.
We are looking for candidates who are meticulous, value flexibility, and thrive in a dynamic environment with a keen interest in the essential aspects of research. This positions requires a work permit in EU/ESS and the applicant must be fluent in English as well as a Nordic language.
What we offer
The position starts as soon as possible - or subject to agreement. Nordregio offers contracts with a maximum length of four years. Subject to further agreement, the contract can be extended for up to four additional years. If you are currently employed by the State in a Nordic country, you are entitled to a leave of absence from your present position for the duration of your employment at Nordregio according to the agreement "Avtale om rettstilling for samnordiske institusjoner og deres ansatte". Candidates relocating from another Nordic country to Sweden are offered a relocation package as well as a monthly salary addition. For our employees to perform at a high level, we support, in various ways, the employee's own responsibility and initiative to find a balance between work and private life. Examples of support include generous health benefits, remote work according to individual agreements, opportunities for peer-to-peer learning, and encouraging social gatherings.
Why Nordregio?
Nordregio is an international research centre for regional development and planning. We conduct solution-oriented and applied research, addressing current issues from both an academic perspective and from the viewpoint of policymakers and practitioners. Nordregio participates in European, Nordic and national research programs and carries out commissioned projects for different levels of government. We conduct case-studies in different regions, perform territorial analyses on a transnational and pan-European level, and undertake evaluations of various European and national programs.
We are a team of multidisciplinary, international people and our office is situated in attractive surroundings at Skeppsholmen in the heart of Stockholm, Sweden. The institute was established in 1997 by the Nordic Council of Ministers and is built on 50 years of Nordic collaboration.
Working at Nordregio provides you with the opportunity to become part of a truly international research environment. We offer significant career development potential in terms of enhancing your international network of contacts in both policy and academic fields, as well as an extensive experience with project management. You will also have rich opportunities to collaborate with regional and municipal stakeholders in the Nordic countries.
Application
Application deadline: We look forward to your application, including CV and personal letter in English no later than April 20, 2025.
How to apply: Click on "ansök här" at the bottom of the page. When you are redirected to the "integritetspolicy" (privacy policy) page, check the box to accept it. On the next page regarding "offentlighetsregler" (publicity rules) click on "fortsätt" to proceed to your application.
We kindly request applicants to not submit their application via e-mail.
Contact: (example below)
Senior Research Fellow Elin Slätmo (elin.slatmo@nordregio.org
or phone + 46 089 627 09)
Local union representative Hilma Salonen (hilma.salonen@nordregio.org
or phone + 46 616 950 55)
For further information about Nordregio, see www.nordregio.org Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordregio
(org.nr 262000-1590), https://nordregio.org/
Holmamiralens Väg 10 (visa karta
)
111 86 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nordregio Jobbnummer
9246405