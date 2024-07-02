Junior Project Sales Manager
NKT HV Cables AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2024-07-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Malmö
, Karlskrona
, Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Elevate your career in international tendering for high-voltage cable systems
Would you like contribute to the green transition? As a Junior Project Sales Manager at NKT you will support the sales activities connected to of large, global and highly complex technical projects. We offer you the chance to develop your project management and commercial skills in an international setting. Be part of our growth journey, join a collaborative team, and get exciting career development opportunities. Together, we connect a greener world!
Learn to master the commercial scope in our large, global projects
As a Junior Project Sales Manager, you will be part of a tender team delivering tenders and negotiate contracts for high-voltage cable systems that enable efficient energy transmissions between countries, from offshore wind farms and to offshore platforms. As you learn and develop, you will take on more responsibility as you grow into the role.
Together with a Project Sales Manager, you ensure that the project tender team meets the customer requirements and expectations. In the tender, you work closely with many others in the organizations such as front-end sales, engineers, production units, HSE, planners, legal and installation experts. With the team, you ensure that the tenders move forward, negotiations are conducted in a structured way and meet deadlines while maintaining high quality.
As you grow in to the role, your tasks will be:
* To deliver high-quality tenders and meet the demands of both customers
* Presenting our solutions to customers and internal stakeholders, leading negotiations, and further developing our extensive network of contacts
* Connecting, developing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders, internally and externally
* Organizing sales strategy activities in alignment with management
You will be a part of a skilled team of colleagues placed mainly in Karlskrona. We are open to flexible locations at any of our offices in Karlskrona (Sweden) or Malmö (Sweden) Travel, within and outside of Europe is to be expected.
Commercially motivated project manager with technical understanding
To thrive in this role you are motivated and can build genuine relationships and collaborations. You coach and motivate your project team members to meet targets. You are a good negotiator with great communication skills and the ability to present complex matters to others. Since you will work with highly intricate and technical projects your analytical skills and commercial mindset will be of great value.
Additionally, your CV comprises:
* A university degree in Engineering, Economics or similar
* A few years of experience within sales, project management or management consulting from the power, offshore, construction or IT sector.
* An understanding of technology and complex contracts.
* Fluency in spoken and written English
Contribute to our growth and excel in your career
We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work. We are committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds and with different standpoints can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best.
This role offers you great possibilities to contribute to our growth and, as you grow in to the role, take on the responsibility for large, complex tenders. The team you will be part of is competent, international and collaborative. At NKT you gain exciting career opportunities, attractive benefits and flexible remote working possibilities.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend applying no later than 17th of July 2024. Personality tests and background controls may occur in our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Florian Brock florian.brock@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations, we cannot accept any applications via e-mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3866-42645539". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Angelina Nilsson +46 721 56 28 51 Jobbnummer
8782074