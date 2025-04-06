Junior Project Manager
AgriClima Consulting / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Helsingborg
2025-04-06
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AgriClima Consulting i Helsingborg
Where: AgriClima, Helsingborg, Sweden
Contract Type: 1-year, Full time
Level: Junior
WE ARE
AgriClima Consulting AB is an advisory company that offers high-standard services within an environment of international cooperation. AgriClima specializes in several areas, including climate change, LCA/LCC, environment, blockchain, defense, EU projects, and international cooperation. Although we are based in Sweden, we operate in Asia, Africa, and Europe. Our clients include both national and international organizations, as well as European agencies.
WE LOOK FOR
We are looking for an experienced, well-organized, and responsible colleague to contribute to AgriClima's objectives. This coordinating role requires high initiative, commitment, flexibility, a problem-solving mindset, pragmatism, and a collaborative attitude.
The position involves:
• Managing small and medium projects, both operational and supportive to project partners.
• Assisting in monitoring and reporting the projects' progress and outcomes to financiers.
• Engaging with beneficiaries and partners and supporting day-to-day activities.
• Organizing, attending, and presenting project outcomes during kick-off meetings and conferences.
• Leading the identification, evaluation, and adoption of new tools and technologies in the design of new project proposals.
• Selecting, guiding, and evaluating work provided through outsourcing services such as client and potential partner interactions.
• Designing, specifying, and supporting the implementation of data governance processes and procedures.
• Supporting data access management processes and implementing other data protection measures and security plans.
• Assisting in defining and implementing data analytics and data service offerings for different clients.
• Contributing to the LCA/LCC analysis and report preparations.
• Communicating daily with partners, EU offices, agencies, and international organizations.
• Collaborate with a senior manger.
• Performing any other activities as requested by AgriClima.
The ideal candidate should possess the following skills and experience:
• BSc in Life Sciences, Project Management, Economics, Engineering, Law, Agriculture, Language, Defence, or a similar field.
• At least 1 years of experience in project management, demonstrating planning skills and the ability to work proactively and autonomously; coordinating projects with partners and stakeholders efficiently and collaboratively; managing tasks under time constraints while meeting challenging deadlines.
• Proven experience managing at least one European project.
• At least 1 year of experience using Life Cycle Assessment/Life Cycle Costing (LCA/LCC) tools.
• Languages: Fluent in Swedish and English. Basic knowledge of another language is welcomed.
HOW TO EXPRESS YOUR INTEREST?
1. You should send a Motivation Letter oriented towards the position and detailing your experience
2. A CV
3. Contact details of 3 references not related with you
4. To: info@agriclima.eu
indicating in the subject line "PM/2025/01 in the subject.
5. The language of the documents must be English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: info@agriclima.eu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AgriClima Consulting
World Trade Center - Bröderna Pihls gränd 2 - Helsingborg (visa karta
)
254 66 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
AgriClima Jobbnummer
9268479