Junior Production Controller
2025-10-13
For our client we are seeking for a Junior Production Controller.
Your main responsibilities:
Factory Performance:
Report and analyse Production KPIs (incl. expenses, factory result and hourly rate), for actual and budget and recommend improvement actions.
Product Costing:
Calculate actual product costing & performs variance analysis recommending improvement actions.
Systems & Tools:
Be an expert for SAP, excel and good user of BI tool.
Controlling activities:
Lead and manage the production control activities (monthly closing, expense control, timely provisions etc.);
Ensure monthly stock check activities;
Analyse and drive investment spending plan for actual, forecast, budget periods;
Create investment business cases and follow up actual costs/results vs. business case;
Ensure compliance to corporate governance policies and procedures and drive internal control monitoring;
Ensure compliance to local legal and tax requirements.
Soft Skills:
Enjoys working alone and independently
Easy to find routes and contact others if you have questions
Great communication in both english and swedish
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
