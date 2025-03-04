Junior Product Marketing Manager
2025-03-04
As a Junior Product Marketing Manager, you will support the development and execution of marketing initiatives for our assigned games, while also taking on key community management responsibilities. In this role, you'll lead and coordinate the game marketing team in creating campaigns that drive player engagement and help generate revenue, while directly interacting with our player community to build strong relationships. With an understanding of strategy games, you'll help ensure that our marketing initiatives resonate with our audience and create experiences that speak directly to our community.
You will work closely with more experienced team members to learn how to align marketing and sales efforts with our business objectives. You'll assist in crafting marketing messages, executing campaigns, and managing community engagement across various platforms, ensuring that our players feel heard, valued, and excited about our games.
In this entry-level role, you'll gain valuable experience by supporting tasks throughout the product life cycle, creating marketing materials, and engaging with our community. You'll also gain experience in budget management and support the team with spending forecasts to ensure the most efficient use of resources. Additionally, you'll actively participate in moderating forums, social media channels, and other community platforms to foster a positive and vibrant gaming environment.
The skills we're looking for:
A genuine passion for video games, particularly strategy games.
Strong interest in marketing with experience in community management.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to collaborate with team members and share ideas effectively.
A desire to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment, with a focus on growing skills in the gaming industry.
Attention to detail, with the ability to assist in tracking budgets and campaign progress.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
We're looking for someone who's eager to learn, excited to contribute to impactful marketing campaigns, and passionate about expanding the player base. You'll thrive in this role if you're adaptable, willing to jump in and support all areas of a campaign, and excited to bring engaging marketing messages to life. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-15
E-post: fabricio.santos@paradoxinteractive.com Omfattning
