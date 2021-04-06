Junior Product Manager till Samsung - MultiMind Holding AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm

MultiMind Holding AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06MultiMind Bemanning AB arbetar med personaluthyrning och rekrytering. Bolagets nisch är att förmedla personal med språkkunskaper samt internationell erfarenhet inom områdena kundservice, ekonomi, marknadsföring, HR och IT.Are you a graduate with an academic degree? Do you want to be a part of a winning team and develop yourself as a future Product Manager, starting as a Junior Product Manager? We are looking for a Junior Product Manager to our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, a 2 -year contract starting ASAP with the possibility for an extension.Job Description: As a Junior Product Manager you will be a part of the Samsung Nordic Home Appliance Division. Samsung Home Appliances are growing rapidly and are planning to continue to do so for many years to come, therefore we are looking to expand the Product Manager organization. Your key accountabilities in this role will be:Together with Product Manager - create your product strategy including sales plans, marketing plans, both short and long term.Together with Product Manager - Track, follow-up, and adjust your plans and strategy.Together with Product Manager - Support the 4Ps (Product, Pricing, Placement and Promotion)Required skills & background: Academic backgroundStrong MS Office skills (Excel and Powerpoint)Used to working administrativeFluent in EnglishFluent in one Scandinavian languageExperience in retail is a plusYour Profile: Samsung is a highly dynamic company in a fast moving industry, so there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a doer and a person who appreciates tempo, change, and taking own initiatives. You need to be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking. No day is like the other and we want you to be curious, to see the opportunity in fast and sometimes unexpected changes. Other than this we also see that you are/have:Highly analytical and social person.Comfortable with creating/developing strategies.Person that is fact based in his/her operations.Person that enjoys cooperation with other departments, everything from Marketing, Supply Chain, After Sales, and Sales team.Used to taking own initiatives and drive ideas to result.The Company: Samsung is one of the largest IT-companies in the world within consumer electronics, a digital leader with operations in many industries and countries. Everything they do is driven by a passion for excellence-and commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. For the past 70 years Samsung has set its sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands to steer the company toward long-term success.Interested? If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.We offer MultiMind employees: Employment terms according to the collective agreement in terms of salary, vacation, statutory pension contribution, sick-leave entitlements, parental leave and overtime compensation.A dedicated Staffing & Recruitment Manager that continuously monitor your career development and ensures good work conditions.Participate in fun activities and events.Generous preventive health care through beneficial discount on gym membershipVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid 2 år2021-04-06Enligt avtalSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06MultiMind Holding AB5674123