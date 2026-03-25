Junior Product Developer to H&M
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
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Job Description
Job Description
Are you passionate about fashion, trends and the idea of creating an assortment that inspire and elevate the everyday wardrobe?
We are now looking for a curious and motivated Junior Product Developer to join our team at H&M. If you thrive in a fast paced and creative environment and want to grow your skills in product development, this is an opportunity to contribute to a global assortment that our customers love.
We are currently hiring for both temporary and permanent positions
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Junior Product Developer you will play an important role in the dynamic and multifaceted process of developing products for collections sold in all our markets around the world.
Together with a close and collaborative accessories team, you will work on identifying and developing the right assortment based on upcoming trends, customer needs and commercial insights. Your main responsibility will be to support the Product Developer in creating a relevant and attractive offer for our customers, always guided by our strategy and targets.
You will work closely with a Product Manager, Designers, Planners and other key functions throughout the development process. You will be an important link between teams, driving the process forward and ensuring smooth coordination from idea to final product.
In this role, you will be part of the daily operational work, managing several parallel tasks. You will be involved in everything from sample handling to supporting the development of accessories that meet customer expectations and strengthen our commercial potential.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with
At least one year of experience in product development or buying in fashion
Relevant education in fashion, buying or product development
A commercial mindset with a strong drive to contribute to business growth
A deep understanding of the womenswear customer and a sharp eye for fashion and trends
A structured and organised way of working, with the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
A collaborative and communicative approach, thriving in a cross functional environment with a humble and hands on attitude
A curious mindset and eagerness to continuously learn and develop
Strong commercial thinking, with the ability to spot opportunities for growth and profitability
A passion for finding smarter ways of working and improving everyday tasks
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
JOIN US
Additional information:
We are currently hiring for both temporary and permanent positions. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV in English as soon as possible. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with you manager before applying.) If you are currently in a permanent employment with H&M you will keep your permanent employment even if you take on a temporary position for a limited time.
Benefits:
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity:
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9817712