Junior Network Engineer to Talent Program
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2025-03-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Ludvika
, Fagersta
, Borlänge
, Falun
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to drive IT infrastructure forward? We're now looking for a junior network engineer to join our talent program and help build robust IT networks that form the backbone of the hardware. In this role, you'll play a key part in designing systems that provide the roadmaps and connections that your close teams rely on.
About the role
As a junior network engineer, you will contribute to the development, optimization, and maintenance of complex network solutions. The focus is on supporting the design, implementation, and monitoring of secure networks to protect sensitive information and ensure the operation of critical systems.
You will join an organization that views networking as the core of its operations, where every layer - from data transmission to applications - plays a vital role. This is a great opportunity to deepen your knowledge in areas such as firewall configuration, VPN solutions, and intrusion prevention while working alongside experienced professionals.
About the Company
The company develops and manufactures advanced energy solutions in high voltage direct current (HVDC), powerful transformers, and environmentally efficient high voltage switchgear. The company works on developing technologies for transferring energy from the production site to the usage area with minimal loss, which is crucial for supporting sustainable energy use. The company is a pioneer in technology that increases access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. They help keep the lights on, factories running, and hospitals and schools open!
Based in Ludvika, the company has established operations worldwide and the future growth prospects are very good. With over 14,000 employees, they offer both their employees good skills development and their customers a well-established service/solution.
Here, you have the opportunity to work with the green energy transition by building customized systems in both software and hardware together with colleagues to meet the needs of customers and the world for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy.
The department you will work in is responsible for automation systems and digital real-time control within control and protection.
About You
We are looking for someone with a genuine interest in network technology who is eager to grow in a security-focused environment. You are analytical, solution-oriented, and enjoy collaborating within a team as well as working independently. Your curiosity drives you to learn and stay updated on the latest technologies and trends in network security.
Requirements
• Completed post-secondary education in a related area
• Fluent in spoken and written English
Preferred Qualifications
• Skills in .Net, PowerShell, Bash or Python
• Experience with testing and system validation
• Knowledge of IT security tools and practices
• Knowledge of FortiNet, Cisco, or Palo Alto solutions
About Us
Framtiden works with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talents to the right companies. Framtiden is located in seven cities in Sweden and in Oslo. For this position, you will initially be employed through us at Framtiden and then transition to being directly employed by the client company.
Framtiden's Talent Program
For one year, you will have approximately one training day per month. The training sessions are designed to help you with both technical skills development and personal growth.
The talent program gives you a unique opportunity to build relationships with other participants, exchange experiences, and get to know other parts of the organization.
Our goal is for you to have fun during the year while being equipped with important knowledge that will help you in your professional life. You will expand your network and during the year get to get to know many other talents and colleagues.
Recruitment Process
• CV selection
• Interview with Framtiden (Recruitment Agency)
• Interview with the company
• Drug test
Selection is ongoing.
Conditions
Start date: August 2025 (according to agreement)
Location: Ludvika (On-site)
Scope: Full-time Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_49973_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), http://www.framtiden.com Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
Gustav Hjelm gustav.hjelm@framtiden.com Jobbnummer
9196536