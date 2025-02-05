Junior IT-support specialist
Qinshift AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Malmö
2025-02-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qinshift AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
This is usQinshift and Avenga merge together to start a new era of technology that matters. Leveraging the power of innovations, we are on a journey to shape the future of work, and we are inviting you to co-create it with us.
This is the job
As a Junior IT Support Specialist at Avenga x Qinshift you'll be the Swedish organizations go-to person regarding technical issues both for hardware and software. Your daily tasks will involve supporting colleagues in the Microsoft 365 eco system, including the Microsoft Office applications. You're experienced in different information technology systems and are used to both analyzing and maintaining them. You'll also make sure that the local network, different office devices and overall equipment is running smoothly.
This is you
You consider yourself being a social and helpful person who doesn't mind repeating the answer a couple of times. You're experienced in working in similar roles and understand the broad spectrum that comes with the role. Hopefully you find it fulfilling to help people out when they experience difficulties with their computers, phones or videoconferencing equipment. You should be comfortable working in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Skills* Knowledge in Microsoft 365 eco system* Knowledge in Microsoft Office Applications* Knowledge in Mobile Device Management* Knowledge and experience in Information technology systems analysis and maintenanceIt's also a plus if you're experienced in Network Security.
What awaits you at Avenga x Qinshift?
Through our values, Better Minds, Bolder Ideas and Bigger Hearts, we strive to provide you with the tools, the autonomy, the trust, and assistance you need to excel. Enjoy benefits like private health insurance, well-being programs, flexible and hybrid work models, laptops and gear, trainings, language classes, social events, great offices, and more.
We take pride in the diverse skills and character of our teams, welcoming everyone to apply and contribute to our collective strength.
We process the applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qinshift AB
(org.nr 556588-5935), https://qinshift.com Arbetsplats
Avenga x Qinshift Jobbnummer
9147077