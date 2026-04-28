Junior Frontend Developer
Effektify AB / Datajobb / Halmstad Visa alla datajobb i Halmstad
2026-04-28
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Effektify AB i Halmstad
Halmstad · Hybrid · Engineering
Do you enjoy building frontend products that make complex data easier to understand? Effektify is now looking for a Junior Frontend Developer to help build and improve a platform used to turn marketing, e-commerce, and business data into clearer insights and better decisions.
About the role
In this role, you will help build the frontend of a product where clarity, structure, and usability matter a lot. Effektify brings together data from many different sources, which means a big part of the job is to turn complexity into product experiences that feel clear, fast, and easy to work with.
You will work mainly with React, TypeScript, and Next.js, and help build features that make it easier for users to explore performance, understand what is changing, and decide what to do next. The role is hands-on and product-focused, and gives you the chance to grow quickly in a real product environment.
You will work closely with Martin, our CTO, and the rest of the tech team, most of which is based in Halmstad. Since the team is still relatively small, you will get broad exposure, short feedback loops, and a good chance to learn by building together with experienced developers.
What you will work on
Your work will include a mix of:
Building and improving product experiences in React, TypeScript, and Next.js
Turning complex marketing, e-commerce, and business data into interfaces that are easier to understand and act on
Building frontend flows for insights, recommendations, and AI-supported functionality in the product
Working closely with backend and product to build features end-to-end
Improving frontend structure, performance, and maintainability over time
Using modern AI tools in development to move faster, test ideas, and improve implementation quality
Examples of projects and focus areas
In the first phase, your work may include areas such as:
Frontend views for connected performance data
Help build product experiences that make it easier to understand performance across channels, stores, and business metrics.
Interfaces for recommendations and AI-supported workflows
Help develop clear product flows for insights, suggested next steps, and AI-supported features so users can understand what matters and what to do next.
Improving frontend quality as the platform grows
Contribute to stronger component structure, speed, and maintainability as the product becomes more advanced and more widely used.
Team and setup
A large part of the tech team is based in Halmstad, and for this role that is the preferred location.
We would like you to work from the Halmstad office around 2-3 days per week. The rest can be flexible depending on what makes sense for you and the team.
This is a strong environment if you enjoy working in a smaller team where decision paths are short, people help each other, and good ideas are taken seriously. You will not be expected to know everything from day one, but your curiosity, initiative, and willingness to learn will matter a lot.
What we are looking for
Required
0-2 years of experience in system development, frontend development, or similar hands-on work
Good foundation in React, TypeScript, and Next.js
Experience building modern frontend applications through work, studies, internships, or personal projects
Comfortable working with APIs and product logic
Fluent English, written and spoken
Nice to have
Internship or project experience in a product company, startup, or scale-up
Experience beyond frontend, for example in backend, fullstack, databases, cloud, or infrastructure
Experience from marketing platforms, e-commerce, or other data-heavy products
Good Swedish, written and spoken
Who are you?
We are looking for a developer who is:
Curious and forward-leaning
Interested in new technologies and quick to test better ways of working
Comfortable using modern AI tools as part of daily development
Eager to learn, take responsibility, and grow quickly
Motivated by broad scope and a close connection between product decisions and implementation
More about Effektify
At Effektify, we help companies understand what drives marketing performance and what to do next.
Our platform brings together data from sources such as Google, Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, analytics tools, Shopify, WooCommerce, and financial systems. That creates a product environment with a lot of data, many signals, and a constant need to present complexity in a way that feels useful.
For a frontend developer, that means working on more than UI polish. You will help shape how users explore performance, understand changes, navigate recommendations, and interact with increasingly smart product functionality.
Effektify is a profitable scale-up with 50+ employees and 350+ customers. Since 2021, we have grown from a small founding team into a multi-office company with offices in Halmstad (HQ), Gothenburg, Stockholm, Jönköping, and Berlin. We have strong momentum, a working product, and a lot of room to shape what comes next.
Practical details
Location: Preferably Halmstad, with office presence around 2-3 days per week
Employment type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: Fixed market-rate salary
Start date: By agreement
Apply
Send your application and a few lines about yourself and why this role caught your interest.
For questions, feel free... Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "HIC-212979". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Effektify AB
(org.nr 559306-3604)
302 47 HALMSTAD Jobbnummer
9881317