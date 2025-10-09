Junior Front-End Developer
2025-10-09
About the Role
We're looking for a motivated Junior Front-End Developer to help build responsive and engaging web interfaces. This role is ideal for someone early in their development career who's eager to grow and learn in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Key Responsibilities
• Assist in designing and deploying user-friendly web interfaces
• Support the development and maintenance of front-end components
• Help integrate front-end features with backend systems and APIs
• Participate in testing, debugging, and performance optimization
• Collaborate with team members to implement new features
• Stay current with front-end technologies and best practices
• Contribute to documentation and technical specifications
Qualifications
• Around 1 year of experience in software development
• Foundational knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
• Basic understanding of UI/UX principles and web development fundamentals
• Eagerness to learn modern frameworks like React, Angular, or Vue.js
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
• Ability to work independently in a remote setting
Requirements
• Must operate under a Limited Company
• Must have own equipment
Location: Remote
Contract Type: Temporary (1-3 months), with potential for permanent hire
