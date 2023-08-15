Junior Exterior Designer
2023-08-15
Description
GlobalLogic Sweden is looking for a skilled, passionate, and experienced designer to work for one of our clients within the Automotive industry with a location in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As part of a creative and dynamic team working to establish an exciting range of new products, you will create & develop design proposals from initial ideas to complete Exterior Design proposals.
Requirements
University degree in transportation design
0 to 2 years' experience, preferably at major automotive OEMs
Strong knowledge of CAD 3D design process and software such as Alias, VRED, Blender, Photoshop or equivalent image processing software
Outstanding drawing and 2D
English (spoken and written)
Open-minded, eager to develop, a good team worker.
Strong drive, communicative with good presentation skills, flexible, and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances
Chinese, spoken and written is a plus
Job Responsibilities
Create and deliver design proposals according to design brief and project constraints in assigned tasks.
Deliver and prepare presentation material for reviews.
Participate in design reviews.
Work with and guide computer and clay modellers.
We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
