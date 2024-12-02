Junior Electronics Engineer for Talent Program in Ludvika!
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-12-02
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Ludvika
, Fagersta
, Borlänge
, Falun
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you graduating next summer and looking for an amazing career opportunity in electrical engineering?
We are now offering the role of Junior Electronics Engineer for those ready to kickstart their careers with an incredible employer. Don't hesitate-apply today!
About the Role:
As an Electrical Engineer specializing in Simulation and Verification, you will work on HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) projects, ensuring the safety and functionality of systems. Your responsibilities include:
• Simulation and Documentation: Conducting simulations, analyzing results, and documenting system safety and performance metrics.
• Collaboration: Working closely with other departments to ensure smooth integration and alignment of all project components.
• Testing and Verification: Participating in the testing and verification of control and protection functions for HVDC installations and transmission links.
• Mentorship and Training: Receiving comprehensive training and guidance from a mentor during your first year to support your growth in the role.
In this role, you will be involved in the entire delivery process-from design and maintenance to testing and implementation. Additionally, you'll provide training and support to clients. The position is hybrid, allowing you to combine working on-site at the office in Ludvika with remote work opportunities.
About the Company:
The company develops and manufactures advanced energy solutions in high-voltage direct current (HVDC), powerful transformers, and eco-efficient high-voltage switchgear. They focus on technologies that minimize energy transmission losses from production to end-use, supporting sustainable energy solutions. Pioneering energy innovation, the company increases access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. Their work ensures that lights stay on, factories operate, and schools and hospitals remain functional! Based in Ludvika, the company has a global presence and excellent growth prospects. With over 14,000 employees, they offer robust professional development opportunities and deliver well-established solutions to their clients.
This role gives you the chance to contribute to the green energy transition by collaborating with colleagues to create customized systems-both hardware and software-tailored to meet the world's growing demand for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy.
About You:
We believe you are an open, curious, and honest individual who thrives in teamwork and values collaboration. You're adaptable to a dynamic work environment and have a humble approach to understanding diverse perspectives. We value an optimistic mindset and the ability to take initiative and responsibility to solve problems and drive projects forward.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related technical field.
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
• Basic experience or strong willingness to learn about the design and testing of control and protection systems.
• Foundational knowledge of simulation tools or an interest in developing expertise in this area.
• Interest in industrial application development and programming.
Meritorious:
• Knowledge of digital technology, signal processing, and control system design.
• Experience with simulation tools such as MATLAB, Azure, and PS CAD.
• Basic programming skills and proficiency in MS Office tools.
• Understanding or experience in the energy sector, particularly in power systems, automation, protection systems, and simulation/modeling.
About Framtiden AB:
Framtiden specializes in both recruitment and staffing, aiming to make a difference in people's lives. We achieve this by helping individuals find the right job and the perfect colleague. As experts in matching talent with the right companies, Framtiden operates in seven locations across Sweden and in Oslo.
For this role, you will initially be employed by Framtiden, with the opportunity to transition to direct employment with the client company after a set period.
About the Talent Program:
Over the course of one year, you'll participate in approximately one training day per month. These sessions are designed to enhance both your technical skills and personal development. The Talent Program offers a unique opportunity to build relationships with other participants, exchange experiences, and gain insights into different parts of the business.
Our goal is to ensure that you have fun while gaining valuable knowledge that will prepare you for a successful career.
Recruitment Process:
1. CV Screening
2. Interview with Framtiden (Recruitment Agency)
3. Interview with the Company
4. Drug Test
Selection is ongoing.
Terms:
• Start Date: August 2025 (or as agreed)
• Location: Ludvika
• Scope: Full-time Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_50053_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), http://www.framtiden.com Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
null emelie.willers@framtiden.com Jobbnummer
9041361