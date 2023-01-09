Junior Electronics Designer
Knightec AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec AB i Göteborg
, Lysekil
, Lidköping
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Why should you want this job?
Because you, just like us, want to empower innovation of purposeful sustainable solutions and businesses. You want to do this with a reflective, forward-thinking, sustainable, and holistic approach where you combine a human-centered approach with industrial- and digital expertise.
We have an ongoing project with one of our customers within defense, where we work with electronics design and FPGA development. We believe that by autumn there will be room for a junior profile if the starting distance is short. Here you have the opportunity to join a team that has worked together for a long time and has great knowledge. Our hope is that you also will be able to work with other industries in the future.
Build a career that you can be proud of
Your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it is to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
You will meet people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team; that is the way forward.
Skills needed
For this role, it would be beneficial to have a strong foundation in electronics and a desire to delve deeper into the subject. Experience with Altium and knowledge of software development would be considered a plus. It would also be helpful to have a willingness to work in teams and an openness to work in a broader role that involves more than just electronics design.
Openness to work in the defense industry is a must, and fluency in Swedish and English is required. A M.Sc in Electronics Development would be beneficial.
In addition to these skills, it may be helpful to have experience with microcontroller programming, circuit design and analysis, and hardware-software integration. Familiarity with industry standards and best practices for developing reliable and high-quality electronics products would also be valuable.
Application
You can apply in Swedish or English. Your application should include your CV, cover letter, and a copy of your LADOK-transcript. Last day to send in you application is the 15th of February.
Assessment Day 2023
Knightec Assessment Day is a recruitment event where Knightec hires newly graduated engineers. The recruitment process is made up of tests, casework and presentations and culminates in a day-long event where you can learn about Knightec's work, culture, and values. This day long event is what we call Assessment Day. More information regarding the day, schedule and such will be sent to you in due time.
About Knightec
Knightec is a full-service strategic partner that makes great ideas come to life. We aim to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions by thinking in new ways and daring to explore the unproven, with passionate teams, trust, and long-term commitments as the foundation. From insights to impact, we partner with our clients to drive the transformation towards sustainable products and services. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se/ Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Kevin Brunnberg kevin.brunnberg@knightec.se 0701603433 Jobbnummer
7320944