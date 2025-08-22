Junior designer-coder to speech tech AI startup
At Conversy, your web designs will define how speech technology and generative AI are used together worldwide. We are looking for a junior digital designer with the will and drive to shape the look and feel of our product portfolio. We are looking for someone who also wants to turn designs into production-ready UI code using HTML/CSS, and is eager to learn React.
Conversy is the leading company in voice and speech technology, with products for meeting assistants, subtitling and more. We deliver a globally unique combination of voice biometrics, speech processing and generative AI, supporting both cloud and on-prem, to some of Sweden's largest organisations as well as global actors in intelligence and media.
At Conversy, we value transparency, trust and face-to-face collaboration. Most of the year we work from our welcoming office in downtown Stockholm, with the flexibility to go remote during the summer. Our career process is easy to follow, and we like to round off each week together with Friday beers.
You will be part of a small, nimble development team where members trust each other with important decisions and deliver to end users daily. Since our start in 2019, we have gained extensive experience in welcoming and developing junior team members from a variety of backgrounds, and you will be mentored by senior colleagues who are eager to see you grow.
What you will do
Meet with customers to understand their true needs.
Design, implement, and deliver user interfaces that meet those needs beautifully.
Work with senior front-end developers to turn your designs into a robust, production-ready product.
Who you are
You care deeply about how things look and feel and have an eye for good visual design.
You are a curious and collaborative problem-solver who brings their own perspective.
Skills you have
Designing clean and usable interfaces.
Coding in HTML and CSS.
Talking directly to end users to understand what they need.
Speaking Swedish and English in work meetings and with customers.
Coding in React, or a strong interest to learn.
Your experience
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, human-computer interaction, digital design, or equivalent experience.
You are early in your career, typically with up to one year's experience within the field.
Practical details
Location: On-site in downtown Stockholm, with remote option during the summer.
Contract: Permanent position after a six-month probationary period.
Citizenship: As some of our customers are within the defence industry, we need to confirm the citizenship(s) of our applicants.
Send your application as a single HTML document with your CV to daniel.armyr@conversy.ai
