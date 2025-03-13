Junior Designer Mama - 1 year temporary
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are seeking a passionate individual with a keen eye for Womenswear fashion and trends. As a Junior Designer, you will assist the Product Designer in creating the most fashion-forward Mama collections in the market. Your responsibilities will include technical flat sketching, working with various materials, and assisting with product and sample development. You will also handle comments and adjustments and follow up on production details. Your fresh ideas, energy, creativity, and global perspective will contribute to updating fashion insights for our target customers.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of a dynamic team, collaborating closely with the Product Designer and other team members, including Designers, Product Developers, Planners, Pattern Makers, and the Product Manager. Our collections are sold worldwide across all H&M markets and omni channels. Being a quick learner with excellent communication skills, a flexible attitude, and the ability to adapt to changes is essential for this role.
WHO YOU ARE
Minimum of a BA/MA in Fashion/Textile Design or equivalent experience
At least 1-2 years of experience as a Junior Designer or Assistant
Strong skills in Adobe Suite programs; 3D experience is a plus
A visionary mindset with a true passion for Women's fashion and trends
Strong customer focus and commercial mindset
Excellent communication skills and a true team player
Problem solver with a knack for finding simple solutions and innovative possibilities
Thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing work environment
A fast learner with strong self-drive and the ability to take initiative
Highly organized and structured in your work routine
Fluent in English (Swedish is not necessary)
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a full time 1-year temporary position is based in Stockholm, to start in April 2025. You will report to the department Assortment Designer
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application by Monday 24th March 2025 including CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). All documents should be in English.
For internal candidates: please remember to always speak with your current manager when applying for an internal role. Please know that if you are currently permanently employed, you will keep this base employment status while taking on a temporary role.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
The journey starts here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9218757