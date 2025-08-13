Junior Designer
Calling all pixel-perfect creatives with a passion for digital design and an eye for the details that make things pop-we're looking for you!
We're on the hunt for a Junior Designer to join our fast-moving and fun-loving design team. This is a junior role made for someone who's ready to dive in, roll up their sleeves, and grow fast. You'll work alongside seasoned designers, marketers, and content creators to bring ideas to life across web, email, and social media.
What you'll do:
Help translate design concepts into web-ready assets-think homepage features, banners, and product drops that look as good as they perform.
Create and adapt graphics for our email campaigns and CRM communications.
Tweak, resize, reformat (and maybe re-love) existing designs so they shine across every channel-from paid ads to Instagram Stories.
Collaborate with Social team to create graphics for dynamic, scrolling-stopping assets
Stay on-brand like a pro while still thinking outside the box-your work is here to start conversations, not just fill space.
Get involved in everything from file management to version control. (Yes, we're organized like that.)
Collaborate with a tight-knit creative team that loves ideas, feedback, and trying new things-including AI tools.
Be bold, be curious, and always ask: "What if we tried this?"
What we're looking for:
A genuine passion for digital design and creative marketing-especially in eCommerce.
2 plus years of hands-on experience with Adobe Creative Suite-especially Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. Experience with motion graphics or film editing is a great plus!
Some understanding of digital design best practices (responsive layouts, optimized images, etc.).
A keen eye for detail and strong organizational skills-you don't let the small stuff slip.
A growth mindset. You're open to feedback and excited to learn by doing.
A proactive spirit. You're not afraid to take ownership of your work-and you're ready to contribute from day one.
Bonus points if you're already experimenting with AI tools to make your work sharper, faster, or more fun.
If you're ready to kickstart your design career in a team that values creativity, curiosity, and colorful socks-we'd love to hear from you.
