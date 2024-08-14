Junior Demo Developer (temporary)
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1,600 customers and approximately three million users worldwide. We empower people to be their best while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included, "Because People Matter" .Junior Demo Developer (1-year contract)Asa Demo Developer,you will collaborate closely with our sales team to develop sleek, customized product demos (prototypes) that showcase the value and capabilities of our software to potential clients. This means that you easily will see the results of your work and great effort which will have a direct impact on the sales process and Benify's growth. Every time a new deal is in sight - your web development and design expertise are needed.
You will work in an international environment with various tasks including a lot of communication with different people and departments. The role is mainly about the development and configuration of the system. If you also like design, quick loops, and working close to stakeholders - this is the job for you.
This is an entry-level position where your motivation and drive will be the keys to your success. You'll have the chance to grow in a dynamic, fun environment and be part of a team working towards a common goal.In this role, you will for instance:
Create and design visually appealing demo rebrands.
Configure customized product demos (prototypes) within the Benify Platform.
Proactively monitor and manage incoming issues in Jira & Teams.
Assist with updates to general demos.
Ensure our development stays sustainable and scalable.
Who we are looking for
Educational background in system sciences, web development, media technology, or a related field.
Basic programming skills and knowledge in graphic editing.
Foundational understanding of web technologies like HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
Fluent in English and Swedish, with strong verbal and written communication skills.
It's an extra plus if you have
Experience with Photoshop or similar graphic design software.
Experience in video editing using After Effects or similar software.
Familiarity with working on a CMS (Content Management System) tool, wordpress etc.
We're looking for a social, outgoing individual who thrives on communication and collaboration across various teams and departments. To succeed in this role, you'll need to be problem-solving oriented, with a keen eye on how to bring value to our potential customers and support our product development. You'll quickly take on responsibilities, so it's essential that you're comfortable asking for help when needed.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Generous wellness allowance or health budget
30 days vacation
Pension
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
Annual conference and a variety of social events and activities at our offices
Workation - possibility to work abroad within EU .
If you want to know more about what it's like to work at Benify, please check out our careers page here.
At Benify, every employee plays a crucial role in our success. We value and encourage your ideas, fostering an environment where you can grow. Your development is in your hands, driven by your initiative, curiosity, and passion-at Benify, the opportunities are limitless.
Practical informationLocation:Gothenburg (where the team today is located).For this role, we do not offer visa sponsorship.Extent: Full-time, 1 year contract from November 2024until October 2025.Start: As soon as we find our perfect match!We will screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date. Ersättning
