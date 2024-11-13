Junior Data Scientist to Stiftelsen Chalmers Industriteknik
2024-11-13
Stiftelsen Chalmers Industriteknik is a research and development organization dedicated to driving innovation for a sustainable society. We are a passionate team of innovators, researchers, and project managers driven by the desire to make a difference for the future. By enhancing Sweden's capacity for innovation and making research accessible, we work to shape a better and more sustainable world. We are preparing tomorrow for the future.
Are you interested in data science and applied AI? Do you thrive in a versatile role that combines hands-on programming with internal IT support? We are now looking for a Junior Data Scientist to join our Applied AI team.
About the role
As a Junior Data Scientist, you will work on a range of projects as part of our Applied AI team. You will be involved in the hands-on development of both internal and external projects, applying data science techniques and machine learning to help solve real-world challenges. As part of the role, you will also provide IT support within our organization.
Key Responsibilities
Participate in data science and applied AI projects, both internal and external
Develop and implement data models / machine learning techniques, and data-driven solutions
Provide user support and troubleshoot to resolve technical issues quickly and efficiently.
Manage the MS 365 environment, including user and access administration.
Install, configure, and maintain both hardware and software, supporting both Windows and Mac systems.
Assist in planning and developing new IT projects, as well as assessing and improving our current IT-environment.
Support documentation, including drafting, reviewing, and updating policies and procedures as needed.
About You
We are looking for someone with a solid technical foundation and a passion for IT and data science, as well as AI. You are skilled in problem-solving, service-oriented, and capable of working in a structured and independent manner. You also communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical individuals. Flexibility and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously will help you succeed in this role.
Qualifications
Academic degree in IT, Computer Science, or related field, preferably at Master's level or higher.
Hands-on experience with programming languages and tools used in data science (e.g., ML/Deep Learning toolkits, Python)
Good understanding of machine learning, data analysis, and AI applications.
Familiarity with IT support processes is a plus, including experience with MS 365 administration and both Windows and Mac environments.
Prior work experience in a related field is highly advantageous.
Good language skills in English, both spoken and written.
Employment Details and Application Process
This is a permanent, full-time position (standard office hours) based at our office in central Gothenburg, Chalmers campus. A six-month probation period applies.
Application deadline: November 24.
Emphasis will be placed on personal suitability during the selection process.
What We Offer
At Stiftelsen Chalmers Industriteknik, we offer a dynamic and innovative environment within an expanding organization focused on problem-solving and creating a sustainable future. Here, you'll have the chance to leverage your skills while also finding opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Contact
If you have any questions about the position or Stiftelsen Chalmers Industriteknik, please feel free to reach out to:
Bernd Ketzler, group manager Applied AI - bernd.ketzler@chalmersindustriteknik.se
Sara Wagiström, HR partner - sara.wagistrom@chalmersindustriteknik.se
