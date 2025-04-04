Junior Data Scientist to our client in Husqvarna
2025-04-04
Did you recently graduate with a degree in Data Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field and want to work with AI and data processing? Our client is now looking for a junior Data scientist with an interest in AI, data analysis, and cross-functional collaboration. By starting your career with this opportunity, you'll get the ultimate transition from studies to working life!
Work as a Data Scientist
In this role, you will build and structure data that enables developers across the organization to utilize the vast amount of data that is collected. You will work closely with teams across the organization to identify data needs, create dashboards, and structure data for easy access. There will also be exciting opportunities to explore AI and machine learning applications in the future.
Key Responsibilities Collaborate with various teams to understand data needs and develop solutions.
Structure and process collected data, making it accessible for different departments.
Develop dashboards and tools to visualize and analyze data.
Explore AI-driven insights for future improvements.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our client in Husqvarna.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Desired qualifications:
As a person, you are curious, thrive in collaborative environments, and your enthusiasm and motivation to develop in the field drive your success. You are a team player with strong engagement and a passion for continuous development and growth.
Degree in Data Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
Knowledge of Python and C.
Interest in AI, data science, and embedded systems.
Strong problem-solving skills and a team-player mindset.
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus.
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Lema Naderi at lema.naderi@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively.
Nexer Tech Talent
Lema Naderi lema.naderi@nexergroup.com
