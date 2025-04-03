Junior Data Scientist - Trial & Hire
Incluso AB Jönköping / Supportteknikerjobb / Jönköping Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Jönköping
2025-04-03
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Jönköping i Jönköping
We are looking for a Junior Data Scientist - Trial & Hire for a company in Huskvarna, Jönköping.
Start May 2025, 1 year limited assignment, possibility of extension after that.
Mission statement
Data Engineer to Robotics.
Tasks
A Data Engineer, together with their team, will create and build an infrastructure that will enable all developers in Robotics to use the data collected by robotic lawnmowers. In the role, they will find ways to use the data to help the organization develop smarter products and improve quality for customers. In addition, there are many opportunities to work with AI and related structures.
Demand:
A college/university education in computer engineering or equivalent.
Personal qualities:
We are looking for an open, curious and social person who appreciates the balance between digging into data one day and sitting in meetings and discussing with the team and the organization the next. The engineer is structured and a team player.
This is a full-time consulting assignment via Incluso in Huskvarna. Start May 2025, 1 year limited assignment, possibility of extension after that. The role requires 100% on-site work in Huskvarna. O
Please apply with your CV and short motivation via the link below. We present candidates on an ongoing basis.
The responsible recruiter at Incluso is Kanika Singhal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Jönköping Jobbnummer
9264936