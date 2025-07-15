Junior Data Privacy Specialist to a Global Tech Company
2025-07-15
Are you eager to grow within GDPR and data privacy while making a real impact? We're looking for a curious, detail-oriented, and solution-driven person to bridge the gap between technology, legal frameworks, and meaningful change.

Our client is a global company developing assistive communication technology tailored for individuals in need of alternative and augmentative communication (AAC). Their products are designed to evolve with users' changing needs, enabling communication for everyone.
As demand increases, the team is looking for a new colleague to support privacy-related inquiries. You'll be responsible for handling privacy questionnaires, gathering accurate internal information, and contributing to a structured approach to data protection.
Work tasks
Work tasks
• Independently complete data privacy questionnaires from customers and partners (e.g. related to data access, storage, and personal data handling)
• Retrieve accurate information from internal departments (product, legal, IT)
• Reuse existing answers where possible and help improve internal documentation processes
• Contribute to future process improvements and potential automation

• Post-secondary education in IT, law or other relevant field
• Knowledge of GDPR and data privacy regulations
• Strong computer skills and comfort working with documents and spreadsheets
• Fluent in spoken and written English
• Ability to work independently with great attention to detail
Meritorious:
• Previous experience working with GDPR in an IT environment
• Knowledge or experience working with cybersecurity
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Curious
• Precise
• Self-driven
• Problem solver
About the company:
Our client is a global provider of assistive communication solutions for individuals who are unable to speak. Their hardware and software products are widely used in educational, clinical, and home environments, helping people express themselves and connect with the world around them. Join a purpose-driven organization where innovation and empathy go hand in hand.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
