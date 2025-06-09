Junior Data Analyst
Rasulson Consulting AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Title: Junior Data Analyst - Part-Time
Assignment period: July 14, 2025 - June 30, 2026
Workload: Approximately 50% (2-3 days per week)
Experience level: Entry-level / Junior
About the role:
We are looking for a detail-oriented and analytical individual to support a data team on a part-time basis. This role is ideal for a student who wants to gain hands-on experience in data analysis alongside their studies. The position includes working with large data sets and supporting daily operations.
Examples of tasks:
Performing data quality checks
Analyzing large data sets in Excel
Assisting with administrative and operational tasks
Requirements:
Strong skills in Excel
Basic to intermediate knowledge of data systems and tools
Structured, analytical, and solution-oriented mindset
Preferably a student available to work around two days per week
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9380611