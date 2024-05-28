Junior consultant within EY Finance Consulting Malmö
Ernst & Young AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
2024-05-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about developing business performance and the world of CFOs in the digital age? Do you want to focus on sustainable value creation, far beyond what a traditional finance function normally delivers? Are you continuously thriving for new ways of doing things better and making your clients excel? We are looking for you, the next consulting star in the field of finance and performance management, interested in working with Chief Financial Officers and finance functions within international corporations. We offer you a challenging and motivating career at the edge of digital transformation in one of the leading management consulting firms in the world.
The opportunity
We support our global clients across industries in transforming and digitalize their finance operations and thus maximizing the value finance delivers to our customers' business operations. We are looking for future professionals within the field of finance who have the passion to be an integral part of our project teams in delivering value to our global clients and to further develop our solutions within the area of Finance consulting. You will have the chance to leverage your academic background and previous working experience from day one, both when it comes to delivering on client work and developing our own business offerings. We are looking for people who embrace diversity and team up to build safety and trust.
Your key responsibilities
As a Junior Consultant within Finance Consulting, you will be working in varying roles in different types of projects covering a broad range of activities, such as:
Taking part in and supporting project management activities to enable seamless project delivery and alignment across clients' stakeholders
Interacting with client leaders / stakeholders, facilitating client workshops, and preparing high-quality material for decision making
Leveraging our methodologies to create actionable roadmaps, operating models, finance tools and processes for our clients
Analysing financial and benchmarking data to measure and identify value creation opportunities to support effective decision-making across organizations to drive performance improvement
Support in various areas related business development and sales initiatives in order to grow our business
Skills and attributes for success
We are looking for people with the right attitude for the job. That is, people with entrepreneurial mindsets who feed on the energy of thriving global teams. To succeed in the role, you will need to have:
Social intelligence & great communication skills to work in a multicultural and fast-paced environment
Curiosity and willingness to constantly develop and learn new skills
Analytical mindset and interest in complex problem solving within the finance function
True interest in improving the world of finance & business control, with the focus on creating value for a broad range of stakeholders using emerging technologies & applications
Knowledge of and/or interest in finance processes and finance related applications / tools / technology
Proven track record of working in a fast-paced, international environment, delivering high-quality work, either during studies or after graduation
To qualify for the role, we expect you to have:
Bachelor degree with outstanding grades in the field of business, e.g., Accounting, Economics, Finance, Industrial Engineering & Management, or equivalent. A master's degree within similar areas is considered meritorious
Good written and oral skills in English and preferably Swedish. Other language skills are considered an asset
0-3 years working experience after graduation
Experience from working, partaking in association activities, or taking on other responsibilities while studying
True interest in working with the agenda related to the CFO function, including e.g., performance management, business control and new enabling finance technologies
What we offer
As a Junior Consultant within Finance Consulting, you will have the opportunity to develop your career through a broad scope of engagements, mentoring and formal learning:
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility e.g., hybrid working model, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs
SPOT ON: As a Junior Consultant you will attend our unique onboarding program called SPOT-ON where you will be trained in your new role as a consultant in a safe environment
Apply Now
If you can demonstrate that you meet the criteria above, please apply by submitting your cover letter, resume and university grades now. For questions relating to the recruitment process, please contact Amanda.hederstedt@se.ey.com
The position is full time, located in Malmö and the starting date is preferably in August 2024.
Read more about what EY can offer you at our social media pages or our site: www.ey.come/sv_se/careers/consulting
EY | Building a better working world
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young AB
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Nordenskiöldsgatan, 24 Box 4279 (visa karta
)
203 14 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ernst & Young Jobbnummer
8710811