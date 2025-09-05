Junior Business Developer
2025-09-05
Are you in the beginning of your career and are passionate about creating new business opportunities and learning about business development? We are looking for someone who is analytical, results-oriented, and wants to learn what it takes to build a tech startup from the ground up.
Zymego
Up to 15% of all healthcare appointments are empty due to late cancellations. At the same time, healthcare queues are growing, and the administrative burden on healthcare professionals is increasing. We have developed a solution that automatically fills late cancellations. With our solution, patients can get an earlier appointment and manage their bookings themselves, which means fewer empty slots, relief for healthcare staff, and shorter waiting times for patients. So far, we have shortened patient waiting times by 1,700 years.
Zymego is a fast-growing startup backed by the venture capital firms Industrifonden, Spintop, and Icebreaker VC. We are currently expanding in Sweden and the UK, and need to supplement our team with a driven and analytical student who wants to learn what it takes to scale a startup.
About the Role
As an business Development Intern, you will map and analyze potential customers and business opportunities within the public sector in Sweden and the UK, reach out with tailored messages, and book business meetings.
Your Mission With Us:
Map and analyze potential customers and their needs.
Segment, contact, and book meetings with potential customers.
Work with outreach via email and LinkedIn.
Build long-term relationships and qualify leads.
Test, evaluate, and improve sales activities together with the team
Support management with administrative tasks and customer data analysis
Who We Are Looking For:
You are committed, results-oriented, and love to create business opportunities.
You are independent, trustworthy, and enjoy making first contact.
You are persistent and like to turn a no into a yes.
Experience in SDR, sales, or SaaS is a plus.
You are motivated by achieving goals and creating results.
What We Offer:
A unique product that makes a real difference for people and healthcare professionals.
Support and coaching from experienced colleagues and leaders.
A value-driven and entrepreneurial culture.
Office in Stockholm and the possibility of hybrid work.
The chance to be part of a fast-growing startup that is expanding internationally.
We look forward to your application!
