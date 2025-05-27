Junior Administrative Assistant
We are searching for a Junior Administrative Assistant to support projects for a global company in Lund. Start ASAP, 2 or 3 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension afterwards.
What you will do:
Support with administrative tasks
Admin support/ coordinator for Architecture and Implementation.
Supporting Architecture team and Implementation team with coordination and administration of meetings and activities.
Requierd skills:
1-2 years experience in administrative work
Excellent skills in MS Excel and MS Powerpoint
Ability to work with a multicultural team
Good written and communication skills in English.
We believe you are:
Teamplayer
Structured and likes order and tidiness
Humble with an open mindset
This role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 2-3 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% on-site in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
223 55 LUND
9362089