Junior Administrative Assistant

Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Lund
2025-05-27


Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv, Kävlinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund, Malmö, Eslöv, Helsingborg, Perstorp eller i hela Sverige

We are searching for a Junior Administrative Assistant to support projects for a global company in Lund. Start ASAP, 2 or 3 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension afterwards.

What you will do:
Support with administrative tasks
Admin support/ coordinator for Architecture and Implementation.
Supporting Architecture team and Implementation team with coordination and administration of meetings and activities.

Requierd skills:
1-2 years experience in administrative work
Excellent skills in MS Excel and MS Powerpoint
Ability to work with a multicultural team
Good written and communication skills in English.

We believe you are:
Teamplayer
Structured and likes order and tidiness
Humble with an open mindset

This role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.

This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 2-3 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% on-site in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213)
223 55  LUND

Jobbnummer
9362089

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB: