Jr. Data Engineer
Semicon Service Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Semicon Service Nordic AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a passionate and detail-oriented Junior Data Engineer to join our dynamic team. This role involves working with large datasets, optimizing data pipelines, and contributing to data solutions that drive business decisions. If you have a strong foundation in data engineering and are eager to expand your skills in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities
Develop, maintain, and optimize data pipelines using Python
Work with Azure data services, including Azure Data Factory, Azure Databricks, and Azure Synapse Analytics
Write and optimize SQL queries across databases like Snowflake and MS SQL Server
Collaborate with data analysts, scientists, and stakeholders to understand data requirements
Ensure data integrity, performance, and security across various platforms
Support the implementation of best practices in data architecture and management
Required Skills & Qualifications
Proficiency in Python for data processing and automation
Strong knowledge of Azure cloud services related to data engineering
Experience working with SQL, including query optimization and database management
Familiarity with Snowflake for cloud-based data warehousing
Hands-on experience with MS SQL Server
Ability to troubleshoot and optimize data workflows
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with ETL tools and processes
Knowledge of data modeling and data governance principles
Exposure to big data technologies and frameworks
Why Join Us?
Opportunity to work on cutting-edge data projects
Collaborative and growth-focused work environment
Competitive salary and benefits package
Career development opportunities
If you're excited about working with data and eager to grow in your career, apply today!
You can customize this further based on your company's specific requirements. Let me know if you need any refinements! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15
E-post: hr@semiconservicenordic.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Subject Jr. Data Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Semicon Service Nordic AB
(org.nr 559198-6913) Arbetsplats
Kista Jobbnummer
9358167