Join our team as Head of Automotive
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2026-07-01
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Job Title: Head of Automotive
Location: Sweden
Company: FPT Sweden
Employment Type: Full-time | Executive Level
About FPT Software
FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider, part of FPT Corporation, with a strong presence across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. In Sweden, we are expanding rapidly with a strategic focus on the automotive industry—a key sector where we deliver end-to-end solutions in software development, smart mobility, embedded systems, and digital transformation.
Position Overview
As Head of Automotive, you will play a pivotal leadership role in driving the growth, execution, and operational excellence of FPT Sweden's automotive business. You will oversee delivery operations, project management, customer engagement, and team performance across automotive accounts. Working closely with global and regional leadership, you will help position FPT as a trusted technology partner to leading automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in the Nordics and beyond.
Key Responsibilities
Operational Leadership: Lead all automotive-related operations in Sweden, ensuring quality project delivery, customer satisfaction, and cost efficiency.
Business Strategy Execution: Translate global automotive strategy into actionable plans for the Swedish and Nordic markets; contribute to revenue and margin growth targets.
Team Management & Development: Build, manage, and mentor local and distributed teams working on automotive software, engineering, and digital transformation projects.
Client Engagement & Delivery Excellence: Serve as a senior point of contact for key automotive clients; ensure strong relationships, clear communication, and continuous improvement.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with sales, solution architects, HR, and global delivery teams to align resource planning and project execution with business goals.
Performance Monitoring & Reporting: Track KPIs, project timelines, and financial targets; report regularly to country and global leadership.
Risk & Compliance Oversight: Ensure all projects adhere to Swedish/EU regulations, data privacy laws, and industry standards (e.g. ASPICE, ISO 26262, etc.).
Ideal Candidate Profile
10+ years of experience in operational or delivery leadership, preferably within automotive software, IT consulting, or engineering services.
Deep understanding of the automotive industry, including trends like electrification, ADAS, autonomous driving, and connectivity.
Proven track record in managing cross-border teams and large-scale software or engineering projects.
Strong leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Business, or related field (MBA is a plus).
Fluent in English; or Vietnamese.
What We Offer
A key leadership role in shaping the future of automotive technology in the Nordics.
Opportunity to work with leading global OEMs and Tier-1s on cutting-edge projects.
A dynamic, multicultural environment within a fast-growing global company.
Competitive executive compensation package, bonus structure, and benefits. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20
E-post: duongvdh@fpt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare FPT Sverige AB
(org.nr 559463-1748), https://fptsoftware.com
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
FPT Software Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9987162