Join Our Team as a Product Manager!
2024-02-15
Are you passionate about shaping cutting-edge digital experiences and driving product success? If so, we are looking for a talented Product Manager to join our dynamic team. As a Product Manager, you will be a crucial part of our mission to create user-centered products within the AML, eSign, eID, and KYC domains.
Key responsibilities
• Develop a clear and effective product strategy that aligns with the company's overarching goals and the product portfolio strategy.
• Develop a product roadmap with aligned initiatives that ties into the product portfolio and product strategy.
• Plan, lead, and oversee product development activities in collaboration with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
• Evaluate and prioritize development initiatives based on short and long-term business value while maintaining a backlog of development items.
• Ensure product deployments adhere to the company's compliance policies.
• Ensure that all product features align with the company's strategy and vision.
• Define key success metrics for your products and drive execution to achieve them.
• Conduct risk assessments for each feature and involve relevant stakeholders.
• Conduct regular follow-up meetings with customers to gather feedback, understand their evolving needs, and ensure our products continue to meet their expectations.
• Work closely with UI/UX designers, developers and QA to address customer and end-user needs, and collaborate with other product teams towards a shared vision.
What will you bring to the team?
• Product Management experience, demonstrating a proven track record of leading successful product launches preferably within a SaaS and scaleup environment
• Fluent English as all communication and deliverables will be in English
• Ability to understand product requirements within the context of business, regulatory, and technical considerations, and translate them into actionable tasks
• Strong communication skills
• A proactive approach to product discovery and problem-solving
• Experience with tech and development processes
• Previous experience working closely with C-level Management and tech and development teams is a plus
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Our Stockholm office is located in Solna
Hybrid - culture and innovation is best forged by working close together in our cross functional environment, but we have a hybrid approach to create a good work-life balance.
The recruitment process
We do not accept applications via email, but if you have specific questions about the position, these will be answered by johanna.moden@verified.eu
during office hours.
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Verified Global AB (org.nr 556883-1233), https://verified.eu/en/
8474409