Join Multiply as a Trainee in Embedded Development!

Multiply Teknik & IT AB / Datajobb / Botkyrka
2025-01-07


Are you ready to launch your career in cutting-edge embedded systems development? Multiply Teknik & IT is on the lookout for passionate, driven individuals eager to make a difference in the world of technology.
What You'll Do
Dive deep into Embedded C and C++, crafting robust and efficient code for state-of-the-art devices.
Work with sensors and actuators, contributing to groundbreaking projects in tracking devices and IoT technology.
Collaborate with a forward-thinking team to explore emerging fields like blockchain technology.

What We're Looking For
Solid knowledge of Embedded C and C++ - a must-have!
Background or interest in sensors, actuators, or tracking device development.
Curiosity and an innovative mindset-bonus points for blockchain experience!

Why Multiply Teknik & IT?
Work on exciting, future-forward projects in embedded systems.
Develop your skills alongside seasoned professionals in a supportive environment.
Build a career in a company that values innovation, creativity, and growth.

Make your mark on tomorrow's technology, today!
Multiply Teknik & IT is where your potential meets innovation-let's build the future together!

