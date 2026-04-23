Join a High-Tech Environment as a Production Planner!
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-04-23
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We are currently looking for a Production Planner for an exciting consulting assignment within the manufacturing industry. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring efficient material flows and enabling production to meet delivery targets. You will act as a central link between production, planning, and procurement in a complex and technically advanced environment.
About the assignment: As a Production Planner, you will be responsible for monitoring material flows and delivery forecasts linked to production. You will work proactively to identify and manage material shortages and drive actions in case of deviations. The role involves extensive cross-functional collaboration, ensuring that critical items are prioritized correctly.
Your responsibilities include:
Follow up and forecast material deliveries to production.
Coordinate with planners, production, procurement, and other stakeholders.
Prioritize internal production sequences to meet customer needs.
Present overall material status to internal stakeholders.
Identify and manage urgent materials in the ERP system.
Initiate and drive actions related to delivery deviations.
Set requirements and follow up with internal functions such as production, procurement, and quality.
Analyze material shortages and produce statistics to identify trends.
Work proactively to minimize urgent material shortages.
Ensure material flows are synchronized and optimized for production.
Requirements:
3-8+ years of experience within logistics, planning, or procurement in a production environment.
University degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience.
Strong ability to work both strategically and operationally, from a holistic view to detailed execution.
Proven ability to work independently and make decisions.
Ability to set requirements and follow up actions across different functions.
Very strong Excel skills.
Experience with ERP systems, preferably IFS or similar.
Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
Additional information: Location: Linköping. Work model: Primarily on-site, with some possibility for remote work. Start date: Immediate. Assignment duration: 12 months. Possibility of extension: Yes. Security clearance: Required and must be approved before assignment start.
We kindly ask you to submit your CV in English.
Sway Sourcing är en innovativ rekryteringspartner som specialiserar sig på att matcha rätt talang med rätt företag - snabbt och effektivt. Vårt huvudfokus ligger inom Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Marknad och IT, men vi har även den breda expertis och flexibilitet som krävs för att leverera skräddarsydda rekryteringslösningar inom alla branscher.
Trots att vi är en relativt ny aktör har vi redan byggt förtroende hos många av Sveriges största företag och arbetar både nationellt och internationellt. Med baser i Sverige och Spanien erbjuder vi en unik kombination av lokal expertis och global räckvidd. Vårt starka nätverk och djupa branschinsikter gör oss till en självklar partner för företag som vill ligga steget före i sin rekrytering. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7621556-1962884". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
582 19 (visa karta
)
582 19 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9871729