Jira Administrator
2025-01-15
We are looking for a Jira Administrator for a global company in Gothenburg.
The assignment administrates the Customer Service Company's section of the company's Jira instance. This is where the company communicates with its customers regarding incidents, Service Requests, etc. The system and its flows must function as intended.
This is a one-year, full-time consultant contract starting February 10th, 2025.
25%remote work.
Work tasks could include:
Configuration changes
Changes that do not affect performance (no installations of apps, upgrades, etc.). Their Jira hosting partner must perform anything that affects their performance.
Workflows, fields, etc.
User management
On/offboarding of users
User support, guidance, answering questions
Strategic work
How should the Customer Service Desk develop for the company? It is a complex configuration where changes could have unforeseen complications if not tested properly. How can they reduce the complexity and make it easier to maintain? Can they challenge how the customer programs use Jira to achieve a standardized configuration?
Integrations - A couple of customers have integrated Jira instances. If the customer changes the configuration, they might need to make adjustments to ensure the workflow is still functioning. There will undoubtedly be more integrations towards new customers in the future.
Compliance-Jira will have new requirements for handling personal data. This must be appropriately configured so that users' data is accessible outside that region.
You and some colleagues will administrate the Customer Service Desk, although it is not their primary responsibility or core competence. You will be the expert in the area, recommend how things should be implemented, drive your work, take initiatives to simplify the maintenance effort and coordinate with all required stakeholders.
