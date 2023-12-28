Java Software Engineer to CPaaS company
Do you have hands-on experience programming in Java and want to grow your skills? Are you a communicative team-player and enjoy solving complex matters? Then this position as Java Software Engineer to our client might be something for you!
About our client
Our client is ranked by LinkedIn as being one of Sweden's Top Companies to grow in your career. The company is operation within the telecom industry and delivers a CPaaS solutions to their clients globally.
About the position
In this position as Java Software Engineer you will be working in a product team that are working on building products and applications for the Mobile Network Operators around the world. Your main responsibilities will be to define software requirements, writing clean and efficient code for various applications and running tests to improve system functionality. You will together with other software engineers, architects and product managers make sure that the products and applications are secure and scalable.
Furthermore, you will implement and maintain Java components and frameworks throughout the software development process. You will also be working with automation of as much as possible to make time to do the more lively stuff.
Your main responsibilities: Write efficient code based on specifications.
Work with platform improvements related to availability, latency, security and scalability.
Work closely with other software engineers, architects and product managers to build the best products and applications.
About you
To be successful in this position we believe that you are proficient in Java programming, preferably you have acquired some working experience as a Java Developer or Engineer. Experience of JDK, Maven, GitLab, IntelliJ, Oracle DB etc. are considered as beneficial. BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or other education that is relevant is a must. If you have any experience working within telecom this is considered as a bonus.
As a person, we believe that you are communicative by nature and enjoy facing complex problems. You enjoy teaming up with fellow engineers as well as working alone with a task. Furthermore, it is important that you are fluent in English and preferably also Swedish.
Important for the position: Proficient in Java, preferably some hands-on working experience.
Experience of JDK, Maven, GitLab, IntelliJ and Oracle DB (or similar tools)
BSc or similar in Computer Science, Engineering or other relevant education.
Fluent in English and preferably Swedish.
A team-player and eager to learn!
Practical details
Start: As agreed upon.
Extent: Full time, 100%
Location: Stockholm, hybrid.
Salary: By agreement
You will be employed as a consultant by Needo for the first 6 months, after that the ambition is that you will be employed by our client.
