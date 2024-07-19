Java Developer to Translation Services Team
2024-07-19
Job Description
Would you like to work in an internationally agile driven environment on solutions used in various parts of the world? Do you consider yourself a proactive, self-driven colleague who can take full ownership of the initiative working both independently and as part of a group?
In this role, you will collaborate with a set of brilliant people co-tackling a variety of technical challenges and driven by a shared ambition to create hassle-free, efficient, and scalable solutions. You will join the Translation Service team responsible for the technique and the automation of getting translations done for all our brands globally.
You will be involved not only in backend development but also with testing, deployment, monitoring, architecture, code reviews, pair, and mob programming, etc. You will work with your peers across teams to make improvements and increase learning opportunities for everyone in a collaborative and nurturing environment. You will be actively encouraged to have open communication, respect diverse opinions and ideas, and demonstrate willingness to work together to create a positive and supportive culture that fosters innovation and creativity. This is an exciting opportunity to join our community of talented colleagues supporting our translation services within the organization, which certainly will give you the opportunity to groow professionally.
Qualifications
Between 2 to 6 years of hands-on experience working with continuously delivered systems
Advanced level knowledge in Java, preferably 21 or at least 15 and above.
Proficiency in work with Jakarta EE8 (JMS/EJB), JPA/Hibernate, JSF/Primefaces, CDI, Jax-RS
Experience with database management, preferably with Azure SQL
Strong knowledge of Spring boot / Wildfly app server
Prior exposure to Git Actions and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines
Working proficiency in Junit/Mockito
Solid knowledge of Agile practices
Nice to have:
Experience in work with Docker and K8S
Working knowledge of using Bash scripts
K6 Performance test experience
Additional Information
Company Description
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to creating an inclusive & diverse workplace with a culture that is dynamic and innovative.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like.
We welcome applicants with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
We welcome all applicants to strengthen our innovative and diverse culture.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
This is a full-time position with a placement in Stockholm.Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, we do, however, encourage candidates to send in their applications as soon as possible as we conduct interviews continuously.
