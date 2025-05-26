Java Developer at Thermo-Calc Software
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-05-26
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you ready to take a key role in a growing and innovative tech company with a global reach? Thermo-Calc Software in Solna is looking for a passionate Java Developer to join our mission of developing the next generation of advanced applications in materials science. Here, you'll collaborate with researchers and engineers in a dynamic environment where your code truly matters - all over the world.
We offer a workplace where technology, curiosity, and collaboration go hand in hand. You'll be part of a team developing high-performance solutions for materials calculations, supporting industries and research institutions in understanding and predicting material behavior. Help us shape the Future of Materials Science!
Responsibilities
As a Java Developer at Thermo-Calc Software, you'll play a central role in the development and maintenance of our sophisticated desktop application, primarily using Java with a strong focus on the graphical user interface built in Swing. You'll also be involved in shaping our next-generation web-based platform, working closely with frontend and FORTRAN developers using a modern tech stack that includes React, TypeScript, Fastify, Spring Boot, and Azure.
In this role, you'll write clean, efficient, and well-documented code, while continuously collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders to define and implement new features. Your keen eye for detail and performance will be crucial as you troubleshoot and fine-tune application functionality to ensure a seamless user experience.
You'll be part of a team that values code quality and collective ownership - participating in code reviews and contributing to high engineering standards. Staying current with the latest technologies and best practices in Java development is part of your mindset, and you'll apply this knowledge to build secure, scalable, and reliable software solutions that make a real impact.
You will work in a broad role and be involved in areas such as:
Develop and maintain our comprehensive Java-based desktop application, with a strong focus on the graphical user interface (Swing)
Contribute to the development of our next-generation web-based platform alongside frontend and FORTRAN developers
Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
Collaborate closely with team members and stakeholders to define and implement new features
Troubleshoot and optimize application performance
Participate in code reviews and help maintain high technical standards across the team
Stay up to date with modern technologies, tools, and best practices in Java development
Ensure the security, scalability, and reliability of our software solutions.Selection is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible. We are collaborating with Randstad Digital for this recruitment. If you have any questions about the position or the process, you are welcome to contact Julia Rhönnstad at julia.rhonnstad@randstad.se
. Welcome to a workplace where you can truly make a difference.
Welcome to a workplace where your code truly matters.
Qualifications
Solid experience with Java and traditional GUI frameworks (such as Swing or JavaFX)
Strong skills in object-oriented programming and design patterns
Experience with large and long-living monolithic applications
Experience building user-friendly and responsive interfaces
Ability to write clean, maintainable, and efficient code
Proficiency with version control tools such as Git
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken
A degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.
Meritorious:
Experience in web development (e.g. React, TypeScript, Fastify, Spring Boot)
Familiarity with Windows, Linux and macOS development environments
Interest in science or engineering-related technology
About the company
Thermo-Calc Software AB
If you've ever wished that your phone were lighter, a battery lasted longer, or your plane flight required less fuel for the environment, then you've wished for a better material. At Thermo-Calc Software, we make software and databases that are used by materials scientists and engineers to generate data that helps them design better materials and improve materials processing conditions.
Our flagship product, Thermo-Calc, is used by more than 1900 organizations located in more than 60 countries around the world to drive innovation through improved, advanced materials. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Thermo-Calc Software AB Kontakt
Julia Rhönnstad julia.rhonnstad@randstad.se +46729872754 Jobbnummer
9360997