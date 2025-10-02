Java Developer
Kambi Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kambi Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Kambi
Kambi Group plc is a leading B2B provider of premium sports betting services to licensed gaming operators. Our services provide an end-to-end solution for operators wanting to launch a standalone Sportsbook or bolster their existing offering with an innovative sports betting product. From front-end user interface to customer intelligence, risk management and odds compiling, all built on our in-house developed software, we strive to deliver the ultimate service and solution to our partners.
Our vision is to create the world's leading sports betting experiences, together with our partners.
Java Developer - Join Kambi Engineering in Stockholm
Are you ready to take your development career to the next level? Kambi Engineering is looking for a Java Developer to join our Stockholm-based team.
With offices in Malta (HQ), Philadelphia, London, Bucharest, Manila, Sydney, Uppsala, and Stockholm, we're a global team of 950+ passionate, highly skilled individuals. We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the sports technology industry. Here's your chance to be a part of our success story!
The Role
As a Java Developer, you'll help strengthen our teams' ability to turn user stories into high-quality, shippable code. To succeed in this role, we believe you should have previous experience in building scalable and maintainable applications that run and fail gracefully. You should possess both theoretical and practical knowledge of agile and/or lean software development.
At Kambi, we strongly believe in self-organized teams. You'll work in a cross-functional, self-managing team where you will:
Participate in discussions, grooming sessions, and retrospectives to continuously improve our product and processes.
Collaborate with Product Owners to share technical insights.
Troubleshoot and solve production incidents in a complex, high-performance environment.
Tools & Frameworks
Here are some of the tools and technologies we use in our backend teams:
Java / Kotlin
REST/Json
Linux
AWS
Helm
Kubernetes
Apache Kafka
Git
Postgres
Redis
We operate in DevOps teams, which means you'll have the opportunity to take full ownership of our products and components, from idea to deployment and support. This also includes being on call.
What We Look For
To fit well in our team, you should have a curious mindset, be triggered by challenges, and love working collaboratively. You're passionate about development, eager to learn, and thrive in an environment where knowledge-sharing is key. As an international company, our main working language is English.
What's in It for You?
An opportunity to work in a successful and fast-growing international company.
We operate in the AWS cloud and offer an exciting environment where you can grow and learn.
The ability to influence your team's work environment and processes directly.
Access to continuous learning: internal training, industry conferences, hackathons, and other collaborative events.
At Kambi, we believe in the importance of work-life balance and making it part of our everyday culture. We believe that both you as well as Kambi benefit from having happy, healthy colleagues. You will join one of our Stockholm-based development teams with a hybrid work setup.
We're curious about your story. If you'd like to meet us, please apply with your CV.
Kambi's ongoing commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace
If you require any reasonable adjustment during the recruitment process, please notify your recruiter, who will assist you however they can. Diversity and inclusion is at the heart of who we are and who we aim to be. While we are proud of the positive and inclusive company culture we have created, we know we can do so much more. Kambi constantly evolves its Diversity and Inclusion strategy to ensure it becomes an even more inclusive and positive place to work, with the core management team reaffirming its commitment to delivering on employee feedback.
Creating an inclusive environment
We believe Kambi's greatest strength is the collective talent of our employees. Kambi is committed to ensuring we create an inclusive work environment where everyone can feel valued, thrive and achieve their potential, regardless of who they are or what their background is. We know that it is only by having a balance of different voices, values and opinions that Kambi is able to be the market leader it is today.
#wearekambi Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: hiring@kambi.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kambi Sweden AB
(org.nr 556813-8589), https://www.kambi.com/ Jobbnummer
9536569