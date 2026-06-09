Internship in Production and Process Engineering
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Tranås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Tranås
2026-06-09
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
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, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
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Company Description
Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells advanced heat pumps that harness energy from nature's own resources – rock, water, and air.
In Tranås, you'll find both our production unit and our competence and development center, where we constantly strive to stay at the forefront. Here we create smart solutions that simplify everyday life, contribute to a greener future, and provide our customers with safety and comfort
We believe in technology that makes a difference – technology that is Invented for life.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
You will support the Technical Engineering Functions Department TEF4.
Your tasks contain improving existing and developing new production systems.
You will gain insights into assembly planning, and line balancing, including the workplace design of assembly stations, as well as the assembly steps and the required tools, materials and fixtures.
Working with health and safety, as well as supporting the implementation of lean production systems like 5S, will also be part of the job.
During this internship you can also work independently on smaller engineering projects.
Design parts and create drawings in CAD
The data analysis and presentation of production data will be part of your tasks as well.
You get to expand your interdisciplinary skills by collaborating with the purchasing, engineering, quality, and logistics departments.
It will also be possible to dive deeper into automation technology, pneumatics and electric circuits as well as the calibration of testing systems and rapid prototyping by 3D-printing.
Duration of the internship: 6 months, preferably starting in August 2026
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying engineering (e.g. mechanical, industrial, electrical, mechatronics, ...) or similar
A genuine interest in production systems, process improvement, and industrial engineering topics
Initial experience in production-related environments
Good analytical skills and the ability to quickly understand and work with new topics
Ability to work independently and together across departments
A good working knowledge of Microsoft Office and CAD-Software
Excellent communication skills in English. Swedish and/or German as an advantage
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
Welcome to Tranås – the heart of Bosch Home Comfort in Sweden
Tranås, beautifully located by the idyllic Lake Sommen and surrounded by forests and nature reserves, is home to Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Sweden. Here, more than 600 associates work in manufacturing and research & development of innovative heating solutions for a sustainable future.
At Bosch, we care about you, our business, and the environment.
We offer more than a job – we help you grow in your career and as a person. Life is about balance, and we support your goals, whether they involve new challenges, development, or time for family and hobbies.
Join a workplace that values individuality, openness, and trust, where you can be yourself and be inspired by diverse perspectives from around the globe.
Join us in Tranås and be part of shaping tomorrow's energy solutions – in a workplace where innovation meets quality of life.
Here, you'll find not just a job – but a lifestyle. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
9956260