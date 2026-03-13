Java Backend Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-03-13
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a robotics team focused on building cloud-based backend services for next-generation robotic solutions. The environment is modern and cross-functional, with a strong focus on scalable microservices, cloud platforms, and high-quality software delivery.
Job DescriptionDesign, develop, and maintain backend services using Java 11 or newer
Build and scale distributed systems and microservices for robotic applications
Collaborate with DevOps engineers to deploy and operate services on AWS, including Lambda, ECS/EKS, DynamoDB, S3, and API Gateway
Contribute to CI/CD pipelines and container-based deployments using Docker and Kubernetes
Support infrastructure as code practices with tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation
Participate in code reviews, testing, and performance tuning to ensure high-quality deliveries
Work closely with cross-functional teams throughout the full development lifecycle
RequirementsStrong proficiency in Java, preferably Java 11 or newer
Hands-on experience with AWS services including Lambda, ECS/EKS, DynamoDB, S3, and API Gateway
Experience building and maintaining distributed systems and microservices architectures
Familiarity with CI/CD tools and practices
Experience with Docker and Kubernetes
Fluent in Swedish and English
Availability to work onsite three days per week
Nice to haveKnowledge of infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7381491-1891194". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Järnvägsgatan 12 (visa karta
)
553 15 JÖNKÖPING Jobbnummer
9795738