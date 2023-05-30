Item Master Data Process & System Manager
2023-05-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Värnamo
, Oskarshamn
, Västerås
, Täby
Bufab is all about dedication, pace and trust.
We deliver solutions, not just products. Together we are a large family of resourceful entrepreneurs with big hearts. We believe in encouraging local and personal initiatives to move our business forward. We are Solutionists.
YOUR ROLE
BUFAB is currently experiencing an expansive phase which places high demands on our Processes and System for Item master data. This calls for continuous process & System development to meet the needs of both our own organization and our customers, as BUFAB aims to be at the forefront and be a leader in the industry. We are currently in a phase of changing our Item Master Data system in the group. To strengthen this important area further we have decided to implement this new global role to take the lead and ensure future success.
As Item Master Data Process & System Manager, you will be responsible for continuous development of our processes and new tool, as well as finding, defining, documenting and implementing Best Practices across the group. You will be providing support to networks of process owners to develop and drive development together. You will also be responsible for the strategy and architecture of relevant tools as well as their maintenance and improvement.
Your main responsibilities are:
• Driving IMD process & system development
• Ensure that processes are in place, known and followed to make sure all "special" item data is accurate, up-to- date, and properly maintained in the system
• Ensure all "standard" item data is accurate, up-to-date, and properly maintained in the system
• Responsible for strategy and architecture for relevant tools to support the processes
• Providing support to the organization within the area
• Change management
• Project management
Your approach should be based on an overall perspective and close collaboration with process & system owners in our companies in Europe, North America and Asia. You will work across several business functions, such as sales, purchasing, quality and operations.
YOUR PROFILE
BUFAB is a professional, non-hierarchical and innovative company with a distinct entrepreneurial profile, dedicated business focus and a strongly decentralized overall responsibility for results. We believe that you should have similar previous experience and appreciate working in an organizational culture of this kind to become successful in your role. We are looking for a person who wants to be part of our continued growth journey, and who, by perseverance and committed leadership, will be able to develop our IMD process & system within the entire Group.
Your educational background should include degree studies together with a number of years of professional experience in an industrial or service business. You should have good experience of working with process & system development and project management. You are fluent in spoken and written English.
As a person you are self-motivated and business- and result-oriented while at the same time being able to harmonize these qualities by also being process-oriented, careful and well-structured. You are good at understanding the "big picture", and you have the pedagogical ability to break down strategic business aims into concrete goals to ensure results. You will be working at different organizational levels in an international context, which requires very good communicative and social skills and the ability to create good relationships.
By joining BUFAB you will be part of an active and exciting international business environment offering good opportunities for professional development.
LOCATION
Your location could be in any of our following offices:
#LI-Hybrid
Sweden, Värnamo or Gothenburg
France, Lyon
Polen, Gdansk
The Netherlands, Einhoven
UK, High Wycombe
APPLICATION
Latest day to apply is the 25th of June.
If you have any questions about the recruitment please contact Tobias Gill, Global Quality Director, tobias.gill@bufab.com
Today, the Bufab group has around 1800 employees and 50 wholly owned operational subsidiaries in 28 countries. Our employees are what makes our success. We offer freedom, responsibility, and development opportunities in an international environment and in a company characterized by entrepreneurs. At the same time, we maintain a lot of the company's family feeling that we have had since we were founded in 1977. Read more about us at www.bufab.com. Ersättning
