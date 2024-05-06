It-Support
2024-05-06
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for an IT-support! In the role you will give the internal IT-support team the boost it needs to scale its support operations.
Our client boasts a dynamic distributed workforce that stretches the globe and uses primarily Apple devices with a mix of Windows and Linux laptops as well as various mobile devices. A wide range of SaaS solutions.
You will for example have the following tasks:
• You will provide excellent IT-support experience to the global working force from anywhere.
• Be the representative in our clients IT Bars and other support channels
• Manage incoming requests and give personal and remote support on hardware and software problems to fellow client employees
• Maintain printers, meeting room technology and other IT related equipment in client offices
• Administration and support of i.e Google Workspace, JAMF and centralized user management (LDAP)
• Collaborate closely with other teams to make sure alignment remains on a global scale within the IT Support area
• Continuously work with updating support documentation
• Perform back office duties
• Support senior colleagues in preparations and execution of vendor engagements.
• Participate in some IT support improvement initiatives
Company Description
Our client is a tech company that offers streaming services to large parts of the world. Their popular headquarters is in Stockholm, but if you want to work at home to a certain extent, they also offer that option. The corporate language here is English.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have experience working with similar tasks.
• You have experience with Saas, Windows, Apple and Linux.
• You are fluent in English in speech and writing. Swedish knowledge is a merit.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of IT-support you are a team player that are self-motivated and are able to meet deadlines. You are flexible and have great communication skills.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start as soon as possible and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-11-30 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-05
JobBusters
Mikaela Carlsson mikaela.carlsson@jobbusters.se +46 76 511 56 11
