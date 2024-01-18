IT tool Capability Expert
2024-01-18
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Do you have experience from driving implementation and managing continuous improvement of IT tool solutions supporting R&D portfolio management. If you are strong in change management and stakeholder management this could be the job for you.
Within Development & Technology (D&T) we are looking for an IT tool Capability Expert to drive the continuous improvement of our new IT tool solution now under implementation. The IT tool solution is developed to integrate and connect business needs and portfolio management with operational planning & execution. The IT tool solution supports strategic decision making as well as day to day planning and execution follow up. Many different stakeholders cross organization will interact with different parts of the It tool solution on a daily basis.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden. Limited travel is required (less than 25%).
What you will do
As our new IT tool Capability Expert, you will be responsible for managing all the activities connected to the planning and implementation of the future IT tool solution releases.
In this role, you will:
Be part of a cross cultural central team that is responsible for driving the Agile Transformation and the Product creation process implementation.
Be responsible for and drive the planning and execution of the coming IT tool solution releases
Work closely together with the IT team and the Business experts in different parts of organization to capture improvement needs
Facilitate the prioritization of needs and together with key stakeholders translate the selected needs into technical requirements
Collaborate with IT development teams internally and externally to align on technical requirements and secure that the solutions developed meet the needs expressed by our stakeholders.
Support development and implementation of the coming releases.
Work strategically to ensure alignment and harmonisation with Agile transformation, Product Creation process and other key processes.
Together with Business expert drive creation of IT tool solution training material and support delivering relevant trainings, communications, and events.
Who you are
The successful candidate has a University education, advantageously within engineering. You have 5-7 years of proven experience from working with Software development and IT solutions supporting Product development and/or Portfolio management. Experience from working with Accolade, Planview and/or Jira software is considered a plus.
We believe you have experience of senior stakeholder management in an international context as well as experience from Systems Engineering (Verification & Validation) in software environment.
We are looking for a person that has a strong drive and commitment to meet complex challenges. You are a "people person" with excellent communication skills that helps you create passion & engagement. You are positive as a person and naturally apply a problem-solving mindset when faced with challenges. You easily create trust and build strong networks around you on all levels to understand and solve challenges.
Special attention will be paid to candidates with leadership roles in driving change in a complex engineering organization or project management experience preferably in R&D. You have very good skills in both written and verbal English.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-02-09
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Karolina Andersson at karolina.andersson@tetrapak.com
.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Riccardo Manfredini at riccardo.manfredini@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
