IT Technician with focus on label printers and barcode scanners
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Stockholm Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Stockholm
2024-05-24
Job Description
Don't miss this chance to come and join H&M Group's Digital Workplace Unit, responsible for the digital workplace experience of over 100,000 H&M Group colleagues globally.
If you are looking for a new and exciting challenge, friendly and competent colleagues and want to play an important role in a very progressive and dynamic team with a high pace of motion and a lot of fun - then this is for you!
We work in a creative and innovative area where our main goal is to develop and support hardware solutions globally for our logistics warehouses around the world, both for Online and Store. We have a strong focus on delivering a stable, secure and professionally managed service to our Global Warehouses.
Responsibilities
Mobile device management, packaging and distribution of applications within MDM
Responsible for testing, certification, troubleshooting and documentation of new hardware
Develop new features/functions for our hardware
Drive and participate in special projects
Training the Country IT teams as part of the special projects or new products
Coordinate maintenance work with Country IT teams
Closely cooperate with our external suppliers as well as H&M internal teams to ensure the daily delivery and keeping track of product road maps
Create and keep the various documentation updated
Incident and Change handling
Update our management tools
Qualifications
We are looking to bring a strong MDM technician on board. And expect our candidate to have following:
Experience working in technical support with RFID products, Barcode Scanners, Label Printers
Be well- organized and self-driven to be able to work across multiple projects
Expansive knowledge of an MDM tool like SOTI or Workforce1
Experience building and configuring packages for various hardware devices e.g. Mobile Computers, Scanners, Industrial Printers etc.
Some experience working with external vendors and offshore teams
Strong communication skills in English/Swedish (written and spoken)
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page. Please submit your Resume and a Cover Letter in English to provide a valuable insight into your professional background and specific reasons why you are enthusiastic about the opportunity.
If you have any questions about the role, please add them along your application and responsible recruiter will address them.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
8702868