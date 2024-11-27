IT System Manager: Lead Our Tech Infrastructure!
2024-11-27
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
You will become part of Customer IT. Customer IT develops and operates specialized IT solutions closely together with business colleagues to create value for our customers. Customer IT is set up locally, in Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, and Poland. By joining us, you will directly support Vattenfall's mission to enable customers to make fossil-free choices.
As a System Manager you would be part of a DevOps scrum team designing, creating, and maintaining solutions based on the MS Azure technology stack. In doing so, we as IT partner up with our colleagues from the various departments within Vattenfall daily. The tasks and projects are varied and so are the data, the use cases, and the technology.
Within the team you are in continuous dialogue with the experts and your fellow Data Engineers in order to maintain and optimize state-of-the-art analytics solutions.
Your tasks and responsibilities
As a System Manager you are having end to end responsibility for the solution which includes:
Cost and budget follow up for the SLA (Service Level Agreement)
Having regular maintenance meetings with the business
Making a roadmap for what is needed to maintain the system (including Lifecycle management, upgrades etc.)
Supporting Business Users on incidents
Following ITIL process within the SLA
Guarantee system security - ISMS1042, vulnerability management etc.
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with:
A technical background with an understanding of how software solutions are brought into life in an agile setup.
Prior experience of working in high pace environment taking care of multiple product delivery processes and involved in putting structure to them.
DevOps Practices: Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes)
Database Management: Experience with SQL
Experience with Monitoring and Logging Tools
The soft skills we look for:
People person, team player
Problem-Solving Skill
Fluent in English (international Team)
Effective communication with fellow developers and stakeholders
Excited for modern technology and learning everyday
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager Vidhu Agarwal vidhu.agarwal@vattenfall, com. For more information about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Sofi Wadström and Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 14th of December 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9032451